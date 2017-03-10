North American semiconductor equipment industry posts November 2017 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.05 billion in billings worldwide in November 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the November Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.
SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in November 2017 was $2.05 billion. The billings figure is 1.6 percent higher than the final October 2017 level of $2.02 billion, and is 27.2 percent higher than the November 2016 billings level of $1.61 billion.
“November billings for North American equipment manufacturers increased modestly for the first time in four months,” said Dan Tracy, Senior Director, Industry Research and Statistics, at SEMI. “Year-to-date equipment spending is well on track to set a historical high, and we expect that positive momentum to continue into next year as new fabs in China begin to equip.”
The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.
|
Billings
(3-mo. avg)
|
Year-Over-Year
|
June 2017
|
$2,300.3
|
34.1%
|
July 2017
|
$2,269.7
|
32.9%
|
August 2017
|
$2,181.8
|
27.7%
|
September 2017
|
$2,054.8
|
37.6%
|
October 2017 (final)
|
$2,019.3
|
23.9%
|
November 2017 (prelim)
|
$2,052.2
|
27.2%
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), December 2017