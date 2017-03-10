North American semiconductor equipment industry posts November 2017 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.05 billion in billings worldwide in November 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the November Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.

SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in November 2017 was $2.05 billion. The billings figure is 1.6 percent higher than the final October 2017 level of $2.02 billion, and is 27.2 percent higher than the November 2016 billings level of $1.61 billion.

“November billings for North American equipment manufacturers increased modestly for the first time in four months,” said Dan Tracy, Senior Director, Industry Research and Statistics, at SEMI. “Year-to-date equipment spending is well on track to set a historical high, and we expect that positive momentum to continue into next year as new fabs in China begin to equip.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg) Year-Over-Year June 2017 $2,300.3 34.1% July 2017 $2,269.7 32.9% August 2017 $2,181.8 27.7% September 2017 $2,054.8 37.6% October 2017 (final) $2,019.3 23.9% November 2017 (prelim) $2,052.2 27.2%