QuickLogic collaborates with Mentor to provide seamless design environment for eFPGA technology

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, announced that it has collaborated with Mentor, a Siemens business, to provide a seamless design and development environment for its embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology. Specifically, Mentor’s Precision Synthesis software has been optimized to support the QuickLogic ArcticProTM architecture used in the company’s eFPGA IP.

QuickLogic will distribute this new version of Precision Synthesis as part of its Aurora development tool suite to provide high performance synthesis technology to eFPGA designers in their next SoC with embedded FPGA IP. The combination of the two tool sets will deliver a seamless development environment supporting a complete design flow, from RTL to programming bitstream, for the embedded FPGA portion of the design.

The tools from both companies have been tuned for implementation efficiency and design performance to enable the effective targeting of designs to the eFPGA IP. By embedding eFPGA technology, SoC developers gain post-manufacturing design flexibility to support design fixes, upgrades, market variants, and rapidly evolving standards or market requirements.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Mentor to give our customers complete design flow support for our eFPGA technology,” said Mao Wang, director of product marketing at QuickLogic Corporation. “Mentor has done an excellent job in enabling their Precision Synthesis software to generate an optimized synthesis netlist for the QuickLogic ArcticPro-based eFPGA architecture.”