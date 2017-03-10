Researchers quantify factors for reducing power semiconductor resistance by two-thirds

A research group in Japan announced that it has quantified for the first time the impacts of three electron-scattering mechanisms for determining the resistance of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor devices in power semiconductor modules. The university-industry team consisting of researchers from the University of Tokyo and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has found that resistance under the SiC interface can be reduced by two-thirds by suppressing electron scattering by the charges, a discovery that is expected to help reduce energy consumption in electric power equipment by lowering the resistance of SiC power semiconductors.

Electron scattering under the silicon carbide (SiC) interface is limited by three factors: roughness of the SiC interface, charges under the SiC interface and atomic vibration. Credit: 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Electron scattering under the silicon carbide (SiC) interface is limited by three factors: roughness of the SiC interface, charges under the SiC interface and atomic vibration. Credit: 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Electric power equipment used in home electronics, industrial machinery, trains and other apparatuses requires a combination of maximized efficiency and minimized size. Mitsubishi Electric, a leading Japanese electronics and electrical equipment manufacturer, is accelerating use of SiC devices for power semiconductor modules, which are key components in electric power equipment. SiC power devices offer lower resistance than conventional silicon power devices, so to further lower their resistance it is important to understand correctly the characteristics of the resistance under the SiC interface.

“Until now, however, it had been difficult to measure separately resistance-limiting factors that determine electron scattering,” says Satoshi Yamakawa, senior manager of the SiC Device Development Center at Mitsubishi Electric’s Advanced Technology R&D Center.

Electron scattering focusing on atomic vibration was measured using technology from the University of Tokyo. The impact that charges and atomic vibration have on electron scattering under the SiC interface was revealed to be dominant in Mitsubishi Electric’s analyses of fabricated devices. Although it has been recognized that electron scattering under the SiC interface is limited by three factors, namely, the roughness of the SiC interface, the charges under the SiC interface and the atomic vibration, the contribution of each factor had been unclear. A planar-type SiC metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (SiC-MOSFET), in which electrons conduct away from the SiC interface to around several nanometers, was fabricated to confirm the impact of the charges.

“We were able to confirm at an unprecedented level that the roughness of the SiC interface has little effect while charges under the SiC interface and atomic vibration are dominant factors,” says Koji Kita, an associate professor at the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Engineering and one of scientists leading the research.

Using an earlier planar-type SiC-MOSFET device for comparison, resistance was reduced by two-thirds owing to suppression of electron scattering, which was achieved by making the electrons conduct away from the charges under the SiC interface. The previous planar-type device has the same interface structure as that of the SiC-MOSFET fabricated by the electronics maker.

For the test, Mitsubishi Electric handled the design, fabrication and analysis of the resistance-limiting factors and the University of Tokyo handled the measurement of electron-scattering factors.

“Going forward, we will continue refining the design and specifications of our SiC MOSFET to further lower the resistance of SiC power devices,” says Mitsubishi Electric’s Yamakawa.

This research achievement was announced at the 63rd International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) in San Francisco, California, on December 4, 2017.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications
Broad 3Q 2017 growth - Both globally and in Europe
Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018
Semiconductor industry continues upward trend toward record year
Soitec announces substrate breakthrough for 3D image sensing devices

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Smart management in the sub-fab improves safety, reliability, cost and yield
Automotive and IoT will drive IC growth through 2021
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
The quantum waltz of electrons hints at the next generation of chips
Surface preparation technology provides pristine and stable hydrogen passivated semiconductor surfaces

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Smart management in the sub-fab improves safety, reliability, cost and yield
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
The quantum waltz of electrons hints at the next generation of chips
Surface preparation technology provides pristine and stable hydrogen passivated semiconductor surfaces

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications
Nambi Seshadri wins 2018 IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal

MEMS ARTICLES

Automotive and IoT will drive IC growth through 2021
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
Nambi Seshadri wins 2018 IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal
Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018

LEDS ARTICLES

Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
TI's new automotive LED lighting controller puts the power in designers' hands
Atomistic calculations predict that boron incorporation increases the efficiency of LEDs
Transphorm secures investment from Yaskawa Electric

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
SEMI-FlexTech Committee in China kicks off to drive global exchange and collaboration
Clear leads to fully transparent devices
Flat panel demand to grow 7.2% in 2018, biggest gain since 2014

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....