Revision to SEMI E142: Specification for substrate mapping

By Natalie Shim, SEMI Korea

As dynamic back-end related technologies such as TSV (Through-Silicon Vias), InFO (Integrated Fan Out), etc., enable electronic devices to downsize with higher performance, the importance of back-end processing is greater than ever. Due to this, more and more customers are requesting “quality control” by tracing raw materials to assembly and packaging companies and the need for a standard is clear.

The Korea Advanced Back-end Factory Integration Task Force, in response to the industry’s demand, has decided to revise SEMI E142-0211 (Reapproved 1016), Specification for Substrate Mapping by adding an assembly and packaging raw materials traceability method.

The first ballot is open for voting in Cycle 9-2017 (Nov 29 to Dec 29, 2017), and the TF will review the feedback at the next Information and Control Korea Technical Committee Chapter meeting scheduled for February 1, 2018, in conjunction with SEMICON Korea in Seoul, Korea.

Get Involved

SEMI Standards development activities take place throughout the year in all major manufacturing regions. To get involved, join the SEMI International Standards Program at: www.semi.org/standardsmembership.

For more information regarding Korea Advanced Back-end Factory Integration Task Force activities, please contact Natalie Shim at eshim@semi.org.