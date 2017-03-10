Revision to SEMI E142: Specification for substrate mapping

By Natalie Shim, SEMI Korea

As dynamic back-end related technologies such as TSV (Through-Silicon Vias), InFO (Integrated Fan Out), etc., enable electronic devices to downsize with higher performance, the importance of back-end processing is greater than ever. Due to this, more and more customers are requesting “quality control” by tracing raw materials to assembly and packaging companies and the need for a standard is clear.

The Korea Advanced Back-end Factory Integration Task Force, in response to the industry’s demand, has decided to revise SEMI E142-0211 (Reapproved 1016), Specification for Substrate Mapping by adding an assembly and packaging raw materials traceability method.

Standards Chart

The first ballot is open for voting in Cycle 9-2017 (Nov 29 to Dec 29, 2017), and the TF will review the feedback at the next Information and Control Korea Technical Committee Chapter meeting scheduled for February 1, 2018, in conjunction with SEMICON Korea in Seoul, Korea.

Get Involved

SEMI Standards development activities take place throughout the year in all major manufacturing regions. To get involved, join the SEMI International Standards Program at: www.semi.org/standardsmembership.

For more information regarding Korea Advanced Back-end Factory Integration Task Force activities, please contact Natalie Shim at eshim@semi.org.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

RECENT ARTICLES

APAC tops the global mask alignment systems market
Qualcomm board unanimously rejects director nominees assembled by Broadcom and Silver Lake partners
LEDs took half a billion tons of carbon dioxide from the sky in 2017
SEMI European 3D Summit makes Dresden debut
UMC announces availability of 40nm SST embedded flash process

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

APAC tops the global mask alignment systems market
Qualcomm board unanimously rejects director nominees assembled by Broadcom and Silver Lake partners
UMC announces availability of 40nm SST embedded flash process
Understanding the impact of defects on the properties of moS2

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SEMI European 3D Summit makes Dresden debut
Revision to SEMI E142: Specification for substrate mapping
Samsung now mass producing industry's first 2nd-generation, 10nm class DRAM
EPC introduces 40V gallium nitride power transistor eight times smaller than equivalently rated MOSFETs

MEMS ARTICLES

Acoustic device makes piezoelectrics sing to a different tune
The coldest chip in the world
Tessera reaches global settlement with Broadcom
Invensas completes DBI technology transfer to Teledyne DALSA

LEDS ARTICLES

LEDs took half a billion tons of carbon dioxide from the sky in 2017
Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
AMEC wins injunction in patent infringement dispute with Veeco
Cree launches industry's first extreme density LED

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....