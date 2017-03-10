Ronnie Kenneth joins Nova’s Board of Directors

Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI), a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Ronnie (Miron) Kenneth, former Chief Executive Officer of Voltaire Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: VOLT) and former Chief Executive Officer of Pontis Ltd., has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Kenneth is a veteran high-tech leader who served for ten years as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Voltaire, leading it to an initial public offering on Nasdaq in 2007. Following the company’s merger with Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: MLNX) in 2011, Mr. Kenneth became the Chief Executive Officer of Pontis Ltd., a privately-held company, until 2013. Mr. Kenneth currently serves as the Chairman of Teridion Technologies Ltd. and Varada Ltd., and he is a director of Allot Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: ALLT) and Orbotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: ORBK).

“Ronnie brings a broad experience in leading technology companies. I am looking forward to adding his extensive experience in the high-tech industry to our board as Nova continues to expand. I have no doubt that Ronnie will be an important addition to our Board of Directors and will contribute to Nova’s success,” commented Dr. Micha Brunstein, Nova’s Chairman of the Board.

“I am excited to join Nova and have the opportunity to contribute to its continued growth,” added Mr. Kenneth. “Nova has already established a strong position in a rapidly expanding market, and I believe that this talented board will continue to chart a course of success for the company.”

