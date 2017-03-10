SEMI-FlexTech Committee in China kicks off to drive global exchange and collaboration

On October 27, SEMI China held a kickoff meeting for a new FlexTech Committee in Suzhou. FlexTech, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, is devoted to fostering the growth, profitability and success of the flexible and printed electronics supply chain, and enabling the many smart products enabled by this new class of electronic intelligence. FlexTech offers collaboration opportunities among industry, academia, and research organizations working in the field.

Flexible, hybrid and printed electronics (FHE) are being designed into a wide range of products on the market today, in both consumer and industrial segments. These products include, components in today’s cell phones, human and health performance tools, security tags, sensor componentry in cars and airplanes, agricultural and environmental sensors, strain gauges in bridges and equipment, just to name a few.  Flexible electronic technology also intersects semiconductors, packaging, testing, materials, chemical, printed circuit boards, and display industries – for a total market size of one trillion yuan, and boosting the transformation of traditional industries in China.

China-FlexTech-photo1

Through group discussion at the meeting, Cui Zheng, researcher of SINANO of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was elected Chairman of the committee. Zhang Jie, vice president of Changzhou Institute of Printed Electronics Industry, was elected Vice Chairman of the committee. SEMI FlexTech CTO Dr. Melissa Grupen-Shemansky gave the letter of appointment to the two appointees. Committee members hail from many different companies in the flexible, hybrid and printed electronics industry, including:

  • Applied Materials: Technology Director Sun Zhenghong
  • Beijing Institute of Graphic Communication: Professor Wang Wei
  • Beijing Sineva Technology Co., Ltd.: General Manager Zhang Mi
  • Guangdong Juhua Printing Display Technology Co., Ltd.: General Manager Fu Dong
  • Guangzhou OED Technologies Co., Ltd.: General Manager Wang Xidu
  • Guangzhou New Vision Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.: General Manager Wang Lei
  • Guangdong University of Technology:  Professor Cui Chengqiang
  • Royole Corporation: Marketing Department Director Dang Pangfeng
  • Semiconductor Institute of Chinese Academy of Sciences: Researcher Shen Guozhen
  • Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Professor Guo Xiaojun
  • Shenzhen Laibao Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.: Vice General Manager Wang Shimin
  • Sun Yat-Sen University: Professor Yang Boru

During the meeting, SEMI FlexTech CTO Dr. Melissa Grupen-Shemansky introduced FlexTech and its efforts in fostering an FHE eco-chain, including market research, R&D, and final pilot manufacturing. She expressed her optimism for strong FHE opportunities in China.

In the second half of the meeting, GM Wang Lei of Guangzhou New Vision Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. gave an introduction on the development trends of flexible OLED displays, researcher Shen Guozhen of the Semiconductor Institute of Chinese Academy of Sciences shared the research on soft sensor and multi-functional system based on low-dimensional semiconductor nanostructures, and Guangdong University of Technology Professor Cui Chengqiang presented applications for flexible packaging substrates in chip packaging.

The participants were also invited to visit the SINANO of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, where Dr. Zhang Dongyu gave a detailed introduction to the latest results of the research center.

The SEMI China FlexTech Committee will serve as an important tie between China and the global flexible hybrid and printed electronics industry.

For more information on SEMI China, visit http://www.semichina.org/index.html .

