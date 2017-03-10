The quantum waltz of electrons hints at the next generation of chips

A group of spintronics researchers at EPFL is using new materials to reveal more of the many capabilities of electrons. The field of spintronics seeks to tap the quantum properties of “spin,” the term often used to describe one of the fundamental properties of elementary particles – in this case, electrons. This is among the most cutting-edge areas of research in electronics today.

Researchers working in the Laboratory of Nanoscale Electronics and Structures (LANES), which is run by Professor Andras Kis, were able to quantify these quantum properties for a category of two-dimensional semiconductors called transition metal dichalcogenides, or TMDCs. Their research projects, which were published recently in ACS Nano and today in Nature Communications, confirm that materials like graphene (C), molybdenite (MoS2) and tungsten diselenide (WSe2) offer, either alone or by combining some of their characteristics, new perspectives for the field of electronics – perspectives that could ultimately lead to smaller chips that generate less heat.

“With the methods we’ve recently developed, we’ve shown that it is possible to access the spin in these TMDC materials, quantify it and use it to introduce new functionalities,” says Kis.

This all takes place at an extremely small scale. In order to access these quantum properties, the researchers must work with high quality materials. “If we want to examine certain characteristics of electrons, including their energy, we need to be able to watch them move over relatively long distances without there being too much dispersion or disruption,” explains Kis.

In the form of waves

The researchers’ method allows them to obtain samples of sufficient quality both to observe how electrons move around in the form of waves and to quantify their energy.

But the LANES team was also able to access another quantum property. Spins of electrons and holes in this type of a 2D semiconductor can be in one of two states, which are conventionally described as being oriented upward – spin up – or downward – spin down. Their energy will be slightly different in each of these two states. That’s called spin splitting, and the EPFL researchers have measured it for the first time for electrons in TMDC materials. In the second publication, the researchers wrote about how they used the spin splitting in a TMDC in order to introduce polarized spin currents in graphene without using a magnetic field.

These discoveries are a step forward for the emerging field of spintronics and make it increasingly likely that a different property of charge carriers – i.e. spin, in addition to the electrical charge – will play a role in tomorrow’s electronic devices.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications
Broad 3Q 2017 growth - Both globally and in Europe
Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018
Semiconductor industry continues upward trend toward record year
Soitec announces substrate breakthrough for 3D image sensing devices

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Smart management in the sub-fab improves safety, reliability, cost and yield
Automotive and IoT will drive IC growth through 2021
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
The quantum waltz of electrons hints at the next generation of chips
Surface preparation technology provides pristine and stable hydrogen passivated semiconductor surfaces

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Smart management in the sub-fab improves safety, reliability, cost and yield
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
The quantum waltz of electrons hints at the next generation of chips
Surface preparation technology provides pristine and stable hydrogen passivated semiconductor surfaces

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications
Nambi Seshadri wins 2018 IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal

MEMS ARTICLES

Automotive and IoT will drive IC growth through 2021
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
Nambi Seshadri wins 2018 IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal
Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018

LEDS ARTICLES

Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
TI's new automotive LED lighting controller puts the power in designers' hands
Atomistic calculations predict that boron incorporation increases the efficiency of LEDs
Transphorm secures investment from Yaskawa Electric

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
SEMI-FlexTech Committee in China kicks off to drive global exchange and collaboration
Clear leads to fully transparent devices
Flat panel demand to grow 7.2% in 2018, biggest gain since 2014

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....