The world’s 1st “7-axis” motion tracking devices: tiner package & better response time

Accelerometers and gyroscopes are fueling the robotic revolution, especially the drones’ market segment. However, these MEMS devices are not the only ones on the market place anymore, with environmental sensors penetrating this industry too.

InvenSense, today TDK, combined it: the US-based company, IMU leader and formerly Apple’s supplier during many years, released last month the world’s 1st 7-axis motion tracking device combining accelerometer, gyroscope and pressure sensor. InvenSense announces the ICM-20789 7-axis combo sensor dedicated to mainly drones and flying toys as well as smart watches, wearables, activity monitoring, floor and stair counting etc.

The reverse costing company, System Plus Company has investigated the 7-axis component and technologies selected by InvenSense. Aim of this analysis was to identify the technologies selected by the leading company as well as to understand the impacts on the manufacturing costs.

What are the technical choices made by InvenSense? What are the benefits for the device in term of performances? What is the impact on the manufacturing process flow?

System Plus Consulting’s team proposes today a comprehensive technology and cost analysis, including as well a detailed comparison with the previous generation of combo sensors from InvenSense.

ILLUS_INVENSENSE_TDK_ReverseEngineering_SYSTEMPLUSCONSULTING_Dec2017

The drone’s market segment dedicated to consumer applications confirms its attractiveness with 23% CAGR between 2016 and 2021. According to Yole Développement, sister company of System Plus Consulting, the market should reach almost US$ 3.4 billion in 2023 (Source : Sensors for drones and robots: market opportunities and technology revolution report, Yole Développement, 2016). Under this dynamic context, System Plus Consulting’s experts are following the technical advances and the evolution of the manufacturing costs of the combo devices. InvenSense’s device is a good example of this technology breakthrough: indeed, for the 1st time, a company presents a 7-axis component combining accelerometer, gyroscope and barometric pressure sensor, integrated on the same package. Innovation clearly is not in the selection of the components, comments the reverse engineering & costing company, but more in the smart combination of the three devices in the same package.

Stéphane Elisabeth, RF and Advanced Packaging Cost Engineer from System Plus Consulting explains“Using single package integration, the US company merged a 6-axis inertial sensor already identified in iPhone 6 with a barometric pressure sensor based on a design coming from the barometric division of Sensirion. Therefore, InvenSense took benefits of Sensirion’s partial acquisition, taking place in 2016, by developing a specific approach eliminating a package and minimizing board area requirements.”

ILLUS_INVENSENSE_TDK_Combo_CostBreakdown_SYSTEMPLUSCONSULTING_Dec2017

InvenSense was able to integrate its own barometric pressure sensor thanks to the knowledge reached with the acquisition of Sensirion’s barometric division. This device is shipped in a 4 mm x 4 mm x 1.37 mm land grid array (LGA) package.

InvenSense acquired the pressure sensor business from Sensirion Holding AG and its affiliates used in the development of capacitive-type monolithic digital pressure-sensor technology platform.

InvenSense’s financial report highlights the details of this acquisition: the purchase price associated with the acquisition was approximately US$9.8 million, of which US$5.7 million was allocated to developed technology with an estimated useful life of six years and US$4.1 million was allocated to goodwill.

Faced with this simple but impressive technical innovation, what will be the answer of other MEMS & Sensors manufacturers? Will this combination of IMU with barometric pressure sensor be followed by competitors? The selling prices of IMUs have fell in recent years and adding new functions is a way to keep a profitable ASP.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

The world's 1st "7-axis" motion tracking devices: tiner package & better response time
Plasmonic biosensors enable development of new easy-to-use health tests
USC Viterbi faculty design thermal 'skin' to maintain temperature of satellites
Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
New silicon structure opens the gate to quantum computers
ProPlus and MPI Corporation establish strategic partnership

PACKAGING ARTICLES

4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
aveni extends copper interconnects to 5nm and below for BEOL integration
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
EVG installs low-temp plasma activation system at the University of Tokyo

MEMS ARTICLES

The world's 1st "7-axis" motion tracking devices: tiner package & better response time
Plasmonic biosensors enable development of new easy-to-use health tests
USC Viterbi faculty design thermal 'skin' to maintain temperature of satellites
ProPlus and MPI Corporation establish strategic partnership

LEDS ARTICLES

AMEC wins injunction in patent infringement dispute with Veeco
Cree launches industry's first extreme density LED
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
SEMI-FlexTech Committee in China kicks off to drive global exchange and collaboration

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....