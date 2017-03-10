TI’s new automotive LED lighting controller puts the power in designers’ hands

Texas Instruments (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) today introduced the first 3-channel high-side linear automotive light-emitting diode (LED) controller without internal MOSFETs which gives designers greater flexibility for their lighting designs. The TPS92830-Q1’s novel architecture enables higher power and better thermal dissipation than conventional LED controllers, and are particularly beneficial for automotive LED lighting applications that require high performance and reliability.

Conventional LED drivers integrate the MOSFET, which limits designers’ ability to customize features. With that type of driver, designers often must make significant design modifications to achieve the desired system performance. The TPS92830-Q1 LED controller’s flexible on-board features give designers the freedom to select the best MOSFET for their system requirements. With this new approach, designers can more quickly and efficiently optimize their lighting power designs for automotive system requirements and desired dimming features.

Key features and benefits

  • Flexibility: The on-chip pulse-width modulation (PWM) generator or PWM input enables flexible dimming. Designers can use either the analog control or PWM to manage an output current of more than 150 mA per channel, to power automotive rear combination lamps and daytime running lights.
  • Improved thermal dissipation: By pairing the LED controller with an external MOSFET, the designer can achieve the required high power output while distributing the power across the controller and MOSFET to avoid system overheating. By retaining linear architecture, the TPS92830-Q1 provides improved electromagnetic interference (EMI) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) performance.
  • Greater system reliability: Advanced protection and built-in open and short detection features help designers meet original equipment manufacturer (OEM) system reliability requirements. The output current derating feature protects the external MOSFET under high voltage conditions to ensure system reliability.

The TPS92830-Q1 expands TI’s extensive portfolio of LED drivers, design tools and technical resources that help designers implement innovative automotive lighting features.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018
Semiconductor industry continues upward trend toward record year
Soitec announces substrate breakthrough for 3D image sensing devices
Will Samsung's 2017 semi capex deliver knockout blow to competition?
Transfer technique produces wearable gallium nitride gas sensors
Temperature impact on UHP pressure transducer performance
The intelligence that leads to artificial intelligence

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

ISS Europe 2018: Strategies and innovations to compete globally
Flat panel demand to grow 7.2% in 2018, biggest gain since 2014
TI's new automotive LED lighting controller puts the power in designers' hands
'Magnetoelectric' material shows promise as memory for electronics
Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

ISS Europe 2018: Strategies and innovations to compete globally
'Magnetoelectric' material shows promise as memory for electronics
Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018
Semiconductor industry continues upward trend toward record year

PACKAGING ARTICLES

ISS Europe 2018: Strategies and innovations to compete globally
Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018
Semiconductor industry continues upward trend toward record year
Soitec announces substrate breakthrough for 3D image sensing devices

MEMS ARTICLES

Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018
TEL NEXX modernizes shop floor data collection and quality control with InfinityQS ProFicient
SkyWater significantly expands pure-play technology foundry customer base
Electronics industry conference to debut in Kuala Lumpur

LEDS ARTICLES

TI's new automotive LED lighting controller puts the power in designers' hands
Atomistic calculations predict that boron incorporation increases the efficiency of LEDs
Transphorm secures investment from Yaskawa Electric
TEL NEXX modernizes shop floor data collection and quality control with InfinityQS ProFicient

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Flat panel demand to grow 7.2% in 2018, biggest gain since 2014
Discovery points the way to better and cheaper transparent conductors
Kateeva introduces the YIELDjet EXPLORE product family for OLED RGB pixel deposition
Kateeva names Dr. Homer Antoniadis as Executive Vice President of Technology

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....