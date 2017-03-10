UMC announces availability of 40nm SST embedded flash process

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC;TWSE:2303) (“UMC”), a global semiconductor foundry, today announced the availability of the company’s 40nm process platform that incorporates Silicon Storage Technology’s (SST) embedded SuperFlash non-volatile memory. The newly available 40nm SST process features a >20% reduction in eFlash cell size and 20-30% macro area over UMC’s mass production 55nm SST technology. Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has started studying technical feasibility of UMC’s 40nm SST for their microcontroller (MCU) ICs.

“We expect that UMC’s 40nm SST will improve the performance of our MCU products,” said Toshiya Matsui, Vice President, Mixed Signal IC Division of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation “Working with UMC will also allow us to maintain a robust business continuity plan (BCP) through stable manufacturing supply and flexible capacity support based on our production requirements.”

More than 20 customers and products are in various stages of 55nm SST eFlash production at UMC, including those for SIM card, banking, automotive, IOT, MCU and other applications.

Wenchi Ting, Associate VP of Specialty Technology division at UMC said, “Since qualifying SST’s embedded flash technology on our popular 55nm process in 2015, we have received tremendous interest from customers looking to further utilize the low power, high reliability, superior data retention and high endurance characteristics of this process platform for their automotive, industrial, consumer and IoT applications. We are pleased to introduce this eNVM solution on our 40nm platform, and look forward to bringing the high speed and high reliability benefits of SST to Toshiba and our other foundry customers.”

UMC’s robust SST process performs according to JEDEC standards, with 100k endurance and more than 10 years of data retention at 85C and an operating-temperature range of -40C to 125C. In addition to the 40nm SST process, UMC has over 20 customers in production using the foundry’s 55nm SST for a broad range of product applications.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

RECENT ARTICLES

APAC tops the global mask alignment systems market
Qualcomm board unanimously rejects director nominees assembled by Broadcom and Silver Lake partners
LEDs took half a billion tons of carbon dioxide from the sky in 2017
SEMI European 3D Summit makes Dresden debut
UMC announces availability of 40nm SST embedded flash process

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

APAC tops the global mask alignment systems market
Qualcomm board unanimously rejects director nominees assembled by Broadcom and Silver Lake partners
UMC announces availability of 40nm SST embedded flash process
Understanding the impact of defects on the properties of moS2

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SEMI European 3D Summit makes Dresden debut
Revision to SEMI E142: Specification for substrate mapping
Samsung now mass producing industry's first 2nd-generation, 10nm class DRAM
EPC introduces 40V gallium nitride power transistor eight times smaller than equivalently rated MOSFETs

MEMS ARTICLES

Acoustic device makes piezoelectrics sing to a different tune
The coldest chip in the world
Tessera reaches global settlement with Broadcom
Invensas completes DBI technology transfer to Teledyne DALSA

LEDS ARTICLES

LEDs took half a billion tons of carbon dioxide from the sky in 2017
Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
AMEC wins injunction in patent infringement dispute with Veeco
Cree launches industry's first extreme density LED

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....