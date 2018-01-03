3D-Micromac, TDMDA, and MOS Technology host International Laser and Coating Symposium 2018

3D-Micromac AG, a supplier of laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser systems for the photovoltaic, medical device and electronics markets, in cooperation with the Taiwan Flat Panel Display Materials and Device Association (TDMDA) and MOS Technology, will host the 6th International Laser and Coating Symposium (ILaCoS) on February 1, 2018 in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

This year’s theme, “The Future of Display Industry”, will bring together experts in the field of laser microprocessing and display fabrication to discuss the latest scientific developments, business opportunities and future manufacturing needs for advanced displays. Distinguished speakers from the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Fraunhofer, IHS Technology and other organizations will present on a variety of topics encompassing new and emerging display technologies such as:

MicroLED displays

Organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays

Multifunction displays

Flexible displays

“Virtual and augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, and green energy initiatives in the home, office and automobile are having an enormous impact on the display market and driving the development of new display technologies,” according to Uwe Wagner, chief technology officer of 3D-Micromac. “Upcoming display technologies require new manufacturing methods. As the semiconductor, light emitting diode (LED) and display markets continue to converge, microelectronics know-how is needed to realize the next generation of displays. Taiwan is among the most important regions for display manufacturing, while Europe offers a wide range of production and machine manufacturing know-how. The ILaCoS symposium provides a forum that brings both sides together to share their expertise and foster new partnerships in the rapidly evolving display market.”

“TDMDA is anon-profit industry association whose objective is to support the formation of technical R&D alliances among the up, mid, and down-stream manufacturersto meet the new challenges of the display technologies,” stated Dr. Janglin (John) Chen, chairman of TDMDA. “With hosting ILaCoS 2018, TDMDA provides a platform of technology and business opportunity to Taiwanese display manufacturers that enables them to bring the latest process technologies to the Taiwanese market. We sincerely welcome you to join us at this event and help make it a true success.”