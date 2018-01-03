3D-Micromac, TDMDA, and MOS Technology host International Laser and Coating Symposium 2018

3D-Micromac AG, a supplier of laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser systems for the photovoltaic, medical device and electronics markets, in cooperation with the Taiwan Flat Panel Display Materials and Device Association (TDMDA) and MOS Technology, will host the 6th International Laser and Coating Symposium (ILaCoS) on February 1, 2018 in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

This year’s theme, “The Future of Display Industry”, will bring together experts in the field of laser microprocessing and display fabrication to discuss the latest scientific developments, business opportunities and future manufacturing needs for advanced displays. Distinguished speakers from the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Fraunhofer, IHS Technology and other organizations will present on a variety of topics encompassing new and emerging display technologies such as:

  • MicroLED displays
  • Organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays
  • Multifunction displays
  • Flexible displays

“Virtual and augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, and green energy initiatives in the home, office and automobile are having an enormous impact on the display market and driving the development of new display technologies,” according to Uwe Wagner, chief technology officer of 3D-Micromac. “Upcoming display technologies require new manufacturing methods. As the semiconductor, light emitting diode (LED) and display markets continue to converge, microelectronics know-how is needed to realize the next generation of displays. Taiwan is among the most important regions for display manufacturing, while Europe offers a wide range of production and machine manufacturing know-how. The ILaCoS symposium provides a forum that brings both sides together to share their expertise and foster new partnerships in the rapidly evolving display market.”

“TDMDA is anon-profit industry association whose objective is to support the formation of technical R&D alliances among the up, mid, and down-stream manufacturersto meet the new challenges of the display technologies,” stated Dr. Janglin (John) Chen, chairman of TDMDA. “With hosting ILaCoS 2018, TDMDA provides a platform of technology and business opportunity to Taiwanese display manufacturers that enables them to bring the latest process technologies to the Taiwanese market. We sincerely welcome you to join us at this event and help make it a true success.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to grow 7.5% in 2018
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Nanostructured gate dielectric boosts stability of organic thin-film transistors
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 22.2% in 2017; Samsung takes over No. 1 position
Process Watch: The (automotive) problem with semiconductors
Surprising changes in semiconductor equipment market share in 2017

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to grow 7.5% in 2018
New metal-semiconductor interface for brain-inspired computing
3D-Micromac, TDMDA, and MOS Technology host International Laser and Coating Symposium 2018
ISS Europe to spotlight key chip industry issue of workforce development 
Entegris acquires Particle Sizing Systems, LLC

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to grow 7.5% in 2018
New metal-semiconductor interface for brain-inspired computing
ISS Europe to spotlight key chip industry issue of workforce development 
Entegris acquires Particle Sizing Systems, LLC

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Everspin begins 40nm STT-MRAM volume production
ASML announces appointment of new CFO to the Board of Management

MEMS ARTICLES

Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Ultra-thin memory storage device paves way for more powerful computing
2018FLEX highlights opportunities, advances in flexible hybrid electronics
Worldwide PC shipments declined 2% in 4Q17 and 2.8% for the year

LEDS ARTICLES

Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Researchers propose new gas-solid reaction for high-speed perovskite photodetector
Expanded SiC Schottky diode line from Littelfuse reduces switching losses, increases efficiency and robustness
Extremely bright and fast light emission

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

3D-Micromac, TDMDA, and MOS Technology host International Laser and Coating Symposium 2018
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
LCD TV panel demand expected to go through a correction in first quarter of 2018
2018FLEX highlights opportunities, advances in flexible hybrid electronics

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....