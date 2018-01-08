Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces the newest generation of XSPairFET

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq:AOSL), a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, today introduced AONE36132, a 25V N-Channel MOSFET in a dual DFN 3.3×3.3 package which is ideal for synchronous buck converters. The AONE36132 is an extension to the XSPairFET™ lineup.  Designed with the latest bottom source packaging technology, the AONE36132 has lower switch node ringing due to lower parasitic inductance. This new XSPairFET™ offers a higher power density compared to existing solutions and is ideally suited for computing, server and telecommunication markets.

AONE36132 has an integrated high-side and low-side MOSFETs (7mOhms and 2mOhms maximum on-resistance, respectively) within a DFN 3.3×3.3 XSPairFET™ package.  The low-side MOSFET source is connected directly to the exposed pad on PCB to enhance thermal dissipation.  Using an existing notebook design under typical conditions, 19V input Voltage, with 1.05V output Voltage, and a 21A output load condition, the AONE36132 had more than a two percent efficiency improvement when compared to a single DFN 5×6 high side and single DFN 5×6 low side configuration.

“The AONE36132 is the latest addition to the XSPairFET™ family which incorporates innovative technology to increase power density and improve efficiency for today’s demanding applications,” said Peter H. Wilson, Marketing Director of MOSFET product line at AOS.

Technical Highlights

The new product family offers various RDS(ON) levels in combination with multiple package options.

Part
Number		 Package VIN
(V)		 VGS
(±V)		 RDS(ON) (mΩ max)
at VGS =		 VGS (±V)
(max V)		 Ciss
(pF)		 Coss
(pF)		 Crss
(pF)		 Qg
(nC)		 Qgd
(nC)
10V 4.5V
AONE36132 DFN 3.3×3.3 High Side (Q1) 25 12 4.6 6 1.8 880 250 55 6.5 2.5
Low Side (Q2) 25 12 1.8 1.7 1.9 3125 860 200 25 6

Pricing and Availability

The AONE36132 is immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 12-14 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $0.91.

 

