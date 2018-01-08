Applied Materials appoints Scott McGregor to Board of Directors

Applied Materials, Inc. today announced the appointment of Scott A. McGregor to serve on its Board of Directors.

“Scott is an outstanding leader in the global semiconductor industry and brings deep management experience as a long-serving chief executive,” said Tom Iannotti, chairman of the board of Applied Materials. “Applied is working at the foundation of major technology trends with profound implications for the way semiconductors are made, and Scott’s industry experience makes him an excellent addition to our board of directors team.”

Mr. McGregor served as president and chief executive officer and as a member of the board of directors of Broadcom Corporation from 2005 until the company was acquired by Avago Technologies Limited in 2016. He joined Broadcom from Philips Semiconductors (now NXP Semiconductors), where he was president and chief executive officer. He previously served in a range of senior management positions at Santa Cruz Operation Inc., Digital Equipment Corporation (now part of HP), Xerox PARC and Microsoft, where he was the architect and development team leader for Windows 1.0. Mr. McGregor currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Equifax Inc. He previously served as a member of the boards of directors of Ingram Micro Inc. and Xactly Corporation.