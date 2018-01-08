Arrow completes acquisition of eInfochips

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced today the successful completion of its acquisition of eInfochips, one of the world’s largest design and managed services companies.

eInfochips is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with locations in India and Europe, and has 1,500 IoT solution architects, engineers, and software development resources globally. eInfochips’ breadth of capabilities spans chip design, to product and IoT solution delivery, and across many industries, from retail and consumer, to industrial automation, healthcare, and aerospace.

Arrow Electronics (www.arrow.com) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for more than 125,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and commercial customers through a global network of more than 465 locations in 90 countries.