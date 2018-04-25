ASML announces appointment of new CFO to the Board of Management

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today announces that the Supervisory Board intends to appoint Roger Dassen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to the Board of Management, subject to notification of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 25, 2018. Dassen succeeds Wolfgang Nickl who will leave ASML at the end of April (as announced on 12 September 2017). Roger Dassen (age 52) will join ASML on June 1, 2018.

Roger Dassen is the Global Vice Chairman, Risk, Regulatory, and Public Policy of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). In this capacity, he also serves as the Global Chief Ethics Officer and a member of the DTTL Executive. Dassen is a former CEO of Deloitte Netherlands. He has been a Deloitte Netherlands audit partner since 1996 and has served as advisory partner and/or global LCSP for a number of the firm’s largest clients.

Dassen is professor of auditing at the Free University of Amsterdam. He has a master’s degree in economics and business administration, and a PhD in business and economics from the University of Maastricht.

“We are very pleased to have Roger Dassen join us as our CFO. We welcome his deep financial expertise and broad managerial experience. The Board of Management is confident that he will quickly integrate into our senior management team to support ASML in delivering our company’s growth objectives,” said Peter Wennink, President and Chief Executive Officer at ASML.

ASML is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment.