Boston Semi Equipment develops custom automation modules for strip handling equipment

Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test handler manufacturer and provider of test automation technical services, today announced that it has started shipping units of its new strip load/unload module to a top 10 semiconductor manufacturer. The automation modules handle magazines containing strips holding semiconductor devices. The freestanding modules dock to strip-processing equipment via a SMEMA-compliant interface. Operators set up and control the modules using a color touch-screen monitor.

“BSE’s custom engineering group works with semiconductor companies to provide them the exact automation solutions they require,” said Kevin Brennan, vice president of marketing for BSE. “Our multidisciplined team started with our customer’s specification for the strip automation module, and handled the project from concept through to manufacturing of final units. With our global service organization, we can support these modules anywhere in the world.”

BSE’s custom engineering group helps companies accelerate their internal product development activities. Working with BSE, companies can implement cost savings and productivity improvement solutions sooner, helping to grow their market share and improve profits.

 

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Turbulent times ahead for trade
Year End Wow!
Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to grow 7.5% in 2018
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Nanostructured gate dielectric boosts stability of organic thin-film transistors
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 22.2% in 2017; Samsung takes over No. 1 position

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

MicroLED displays: the patent landscape reflects the dynamism of the sector
A crystal method
Boston Semi Equipment develops custom automation modules for strip handling equipment
ST technologies help Neonode add touch interaction to any object, surface, or space
Largest SEMICON Korea ever highlights smart manufacturing, automotive

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Boston Semi Equipment develops custom automation modules for strip handling equipment
Largest SEMICON Korea ever highlights smart manufacturing, automotive
Custom Silicon veteran joins SiFive executive team
Mike Noonen joins efabless' Advisory Board

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces the newest generation of XSPairFET
Gartner says worldwide device shipments will increase 2.1% in 2018
Researchers boost efficiency and stability of optical rectennas
GLOBALFOUNDRIES delivering 45nm RF SOI customer prototypes for 5G applications

MEMS ARTICLES

ST technologies help Neonode add touch interaction to any object, surface, or space
Leti develops lens-free, point-of-care system for diagnosing spinal meningitis
Researchers boost efficiency and stability of optical rectennas
Quantum race accelerates development of silicon quantum chip

LEDS ARTICLES

A crystal method
Seoul Semiconductor achieves $1.04B record annual revenues for fiscal year 2017
Sino IP office rules in favor of AMEC by rendering Veeco Instruments' susceptorless reactor patent invalid
Turbulent times ahead for trade

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

MicroLED displays: the patent landscape reflects the dynamism of the sector
Kateeva appoints Marc Haugen as Chief Operating Officer
Turbulent times ahead for trade
3D-Micromac, TDMDA, and MOS Technology host International Laser and Coating Symposium 2018

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....