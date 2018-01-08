Custom Silicon veteran joins SiFive executive team

SiFive, a provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP, today announced Shafy Eltoukhy as vice president of operations. Eltoukhy, a veteran of Microsemi and Intel, will lead SiFive’s DesignShare activities and ensure the smooth rollout of new Core IP, SoCs and services.

Over the course of his career, Eltoukhy has been awarded 24 patents, and is the author of more than 20 technical articles. He brings this expertise to SiFive with a goal to help the company expand its DesignShare program, which gives any SoC designer, inventor or maker the ability to harness the power of custom silicon with little to no upfront risk. Since its inception, companies including Analog Bits, eMemory, FlexLogix, Rambus, Think Silicon and UltraSoC have joined the DesignShare ecosystem. He will also help to coordinate SiFive’s fast-growing hardware and software engineering teams with key partners as the company launches new products and services.

“SiFive’s mission – to lower the barriers for innovation in the silicon industry – immediately resonated with me when presented with the opportunity to work with the team,” Eltoukhy said. “Knowing firsthand the challenges involved in bringing a new SoC to market, I immediately recognized SiFive’s ability to resolve the issues that customers and designers have faced for decades. I am thrilled to join the SiFive team and am honored to have the opportunity to help revolutionize the semiconductor industry.”

Eltoukhy brings three decades of experience to his role at SiFive, having most recently served as vice president and business unit manager for the analog mixed signal division at Microsemi. Earlier in his career, Eltoukhy was vice president of operations and technology at Open-Silicon, where he released to production over 150 ASIC and complex SoC products. He also served as Vice President of Technology at Lightspeed Semiconductor, where he joined the founding team that invented structured ASIC technology with a goal to simplify ASIC design cycle and reduce development cost. As Director of Technology Development at Actel Corporation (now Microsemi), he participated in the early development of the first and second generation of Antifuse FPGA products. He has also held senior engineering positions at semiconductor pioneers Intel and Fairchild. Eltoukhy holds a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Waterloo as well as master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Cairo University.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Shafy’s credentials join the SiFive executive team,” said Naveed Sherwani, CEO of SiFive. “His experience as a founder and leader of numerous startups is invaluable to SiFive as we strive to breathe new life into a stagnant industry. His perspective will benefit not only to SiFive but the semiconductor market writ large as we work to simplify the design process.”

