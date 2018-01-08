Expanded SiC Schottky diode line from Littelfuse reduces switching losses, increases efficiency and robustness

Littelfuse, Inc. today introduced four new series of 1200V silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky Diodes from its GEN2 product family, which was originally released in May 2017.

The LSIC2SD120A08 Series, LSIC2SD120A15 Series, and LSIC2SD120A20 Series offer current ratings of 8A, 15A ,20A, respectively and are provided in the popular TO-220-2L package. Additionally, the LSIC2SD120C08 Series offers a current rating of 8A in a TO-252-2L package. The merged p-n Schottky (MPS) device architecture of the GEN2 SiC Schottky Diodes enhances surge capability and reduces leakage current. Replacing standard silicon bipolar power diodes with the new GEN2 SiC Schottky Diodes allows circuit designers to reduce switching losses dramatically, accommodate large surge currents without thermal runaway, and operate at junction temperatures as high as 175°C. This allows for substantial increases in power electronics system efficiency and robustness.

Typical applications for these new GEN2 SiC Schottky Diodes include:

Active power factor correction (PFC).

Buck or boost stages in DC-DC converters.

Free-wheeling diodes in inverter stages.

High-frequency output rectification.

The markets they can serve include industrial power supplies, solar energy, industrial motor drives, welding and plasma cutting, EV charging stations, inductive cooking fields and many others.

“The latest GEN2 SiC Schottky Diodes are ideal solutions for circuit designers who need to reduce switching losses, accommodate large surge currents without thermal runaway, and operate at higher junction temperatures,” said Michael Ketterer, Global Product Marketing Manager, Power Semiconductors at Littelfuse. “They expand the component options available to circuit designers striving to improve the efficiency, reliability, and thermal management of the latest power electronics systems.”

LSIC2SD120A08 Series, LSIC2SD120A15 Series, and LSIC2SD120A20 Series GEN2 1200V SiC Schottky Diodes are available in TO-220-2L packages in tubes in quantities of 1,000. Meanwhile,LSIC2SD120C08 Series GEN2 1200V SiC Schottky Diodes are available in TO-252-2L package in tape and reel in quantities of 2,500. Sample requests may be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.