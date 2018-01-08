Gartner says worldwide device shipments will increase 2.1% in 2018

Worldwide shipments of devices — PCs, tablets and mobile phones — totaled 2.28 billion units in 2017, according to Gartner, Inc. Shipments are on course to reach 2.32 billion units in 2018, an increase of 2.1 percent.

Two markets will drive overall growth in device shipments in 2018. First is the mobile phone market, led by the high-end smartphone segment. Second is the premium ultramobile market, where thin and light Apple and Microsoft Windows 10 devices are stimulating higher demand.

“Consumers have many technologies to choose from, which poses two main challenges for vendors. The first is to compete for wallet share, given how many devices consumers own. The second is to deliver value and maintain relevance — to offer the right device to the right audience,” said Ranjit Atwal, research director at Gartner. “We will see more buyers focusing on value, rather than just price, and therefore considering higher-priced devices.”

PC market will be flat in 2018

Gartner forecasts that shipments of traditional PCs will decline by 5.4 percent in 2018 (see Table 1), with notebooks showing the steepest decline (6.8 percent). The premium ultramobile market will be the only PC segment to achieve growth in 2018, without which the overall PC market would decline.

“DRAM costs have doubled since June 2016, and PC providers have increased PC prices since the first half of 2017,” added Mr. Atwal. “This trend is likely to continue into 2018, until DRAM cost trends reverse.”

Table 1

Worldwide Device Shipments by Device Type, 2016-2019 (Millions of Units)

Device Type

2016

2017

2018

2019

Traditional PCs (Desk-Based and Notebook)

220

204

193

187

Ultramobiles (Premium)

50

59

70

80

Total PC Market

270

262

264

267

Ultramobiles (Basic and Utility)

169

160

159

156

Computing Device Market

439

423

423

423

Mobile Phones

1,893

1,855

1,903

1,924

Total Device Market

2,332

2,278

2,326

2,347

Source: Gartner (January 2018)

 By 2021, 9 percent of smartphones sold will support 5G

Gartner forecasts that mobile phone shipments will increase by 2.6 percent in 2018, with the total amounting to 1.9 billion units. In 2018, smartphone sales will grow by 6.2 percent, to represent 87 percent of mobile phone sales. “We expect Apple smartphone sales to grow by more than the market average in 2018, with the launch of new models fueling stronger replacement cycles,” said Roberta Cozza, research director at Gartner.

In 2018, smartphone vendors will focus on delivering more compelling personalized experiences, via on-device (AI), virtual personal assistants and more natural user interfaces, but also through biometrics and further enhancements to display and camera features. We expect to see some of these unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona.

5G phones will reach the market in 2019, when rollouts of 5G networks will start in select countries, such as the U.S. and South Korea. “We predict that, by 2021, 9 percent of smartphones sold will support 5G,” said Ms. Cozza. “Overall, 5G will be a significant driver of video and streaming services, as it will bring faster uplinks and support new AI applications.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Turbulent times ahead for trade
Year End Wow!
Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to grow 7.5% in 2018
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Nanostructured gate dielectric boosts stability of organic thin-film transistors
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 22.2% in 2017; Samsung takes over No. 1 position

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Gartner says worldwide device shipments will increase 2.1% in 2018
Sino IP office rules in favor of AMEC by rendering Veeco Instruments' susceptorless reactor patent invalid
Diamonds show promise for spintronic devices
Researchers boost efficiency and stability of optical rectennas
Electronics manufacturing in critical need of new talent

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Gartner says worldwide device shipments will increase 2.1% in 2018
Diamonds show promise for spintronic devices
Researchers boost efficiency and stability of optical rectennas
Electronics manufacturing in critical need of new talent

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Gartner says worldwide device shipments will increase 2.1% in 2018
Researchers boost efficiency and stability of optical rectennas
GLOBALFOUNDRIES delivering 45nm RF SOI customer prototypes for 5G applications
Gartner says Samsung and Apple extended their lead as top global semiconductor customers in 2017

MEMS ARTICLES

Researchers boost efficiency and stability of optical rectennas
Quantum race accelerates development of silicon quantum chip
New sensor for measuring electric field strength
Imec demonstrates shortwave infrared range hyperspectral imaging camera

LEDS ARTICLES

Sino IP office rules in favor of AMEC by rendering Veeco Instruments' susceptorless reactor patent invalid
Turbulent times ahead for trade
Scientists reveal the fundamental limitation in the key material for solid-state lighting
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Turbulent times ahead for trade
3D-Micromac, TDMDA, and MOS Technology host International Laser and Coating Symposium 2018
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
LCD TV panel demand expected to go through a correction in first quarter of 2018

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....