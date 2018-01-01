Global semiconductor sales increase 21.5% year-to-year in November

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $37.7 billion for the month of November 2017, an increase of 21.5 percent compared to the November 2016 total of $31.0 billion and 1.6 percent more than the October 2017 total of $37.1 billion. All major regional markets posted both year-to-year and month-to-month sales increases in November, with the Americas market leading the way. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

“The global semiconductor industry reached another key milestone in November, notching its highest-ever monthly sales, and appears poised to reach $400 billion in annual sales for the first time,” said SIA President & CEO John Neuffer. “Global market growth continues to be led by sales of memory products, but sales of all other major semiconductor categories also increased both month-to-month and year-to-year in November. All regional markets also experienced growth in November, with the Americas continuing to post the strongest gains.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (40.2 percent), Europe (18.8 percent), China (18.5 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (16.2 percent), and Japan (10.6 percent). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (2.6 percent), China (2.1 percent), Europe (1.8 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (0.5 percent), and Japan (0.3 percent).

Nov 2017

Billions

Month-to-Month Sales                              

Market

Last Month

Current Month

% Change

Americas

8.54

8.77

2.6%

Europe

3.37

3.43

1.8%

Japan

3.20

3.21

0.3%

China

11.65

11.90

2.1%

Asia Pacific/All Other

10.33

10.39

0.5%

Total

37.09

37.69

1.6%

Year-to-Year Sales                         

Market

Last Year

Current Month

% Change

Americas

6.25

8.77

40.2%

Europe

2.88

3.43

18.8%

Japan

2.90

3.21

10.6%

China

10.04

11.90

18.5%

Asia Pacific/All Other

8.94

10.39

16.2%

Total

31.02

37.69

21.5%

Three-Month-Moving Average Sales

Market

Jun/Jul/Aug

Sep/Oct/Nov

% Change

Americas

7.55

8.77

16.1%

Europe

3.22

3.43

6.4%

Japan

3.13

3.21

2.6%

China

11.08

11.90

7.4%

Asia Pacific/All Other

9.98

10.39

4.0%

Total

34.96

37.69

7.8%

