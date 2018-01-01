Global semiconductor sales increase 21.5% year-to-year in November

“The global semiconductor industry reached another key milestone in November, notching its highest-ever monthly sales, and appears poised to reach $400 billion in annual sales for the first time,” said SIA President & CEO John Neuffer. “Global market growth continues to be led by sales of memory products, but sales of all other major semiconductor categories also increased both month-to-month and year-to-year in November. All regional markets also experienced growth in November, with the Americas continuing to post the strongest gains.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (40.2 percent), Europe (18.8 percent), China (18.5 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (16.2 percent), and Japan (10.6 percent). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (2.6 percent), China (2.1 percent), Europe (1.8 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (0.5 percent), and Japan (0.3 percent).

