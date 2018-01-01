Global semiconductor sales increase 21.5% year-to-year in November

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $37.7 billion for the month of November 2017, an increase of 21.5 percent compared to the November 2016 total of $31.0 billion and 1.6 percent more than the October 2017 total of $37.1 billion. All major regional markets posted both year-to-year and month-to-month sales increases in November, with the Americas market leading the way. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.
“The global semiconductor industry reached another key milestone in November, notching its highest-ever monthly sales, and appears poised to reach $400 billion in annual sales for the first time,” said SIA President & CEO John Neuffer. “Global market growth continues to be led by sales of memory products, but sales of all other major semiconductor categories also increased both month-to-month and year-to-year in November. All regional markets also experienced growth in November, with the Americas continuing to post the strongest gains.”
Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (40.2 percent), Europe (18.8 percent), China (18.5 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (16.2 percent), and Japan (10.6 percent). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (2.6 percent), China (2.1 percent), Europe (1.8 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (0.5 percent), and Japan (0.3 percent).
|
Nov 2017
|
Billions
|
Month-to-Month Sales
|
Market
|
Last Month
|
Current Month
|
% Change
|
Americas
|
8.54
|
8.77
|
2.6%
|
Europe
|
3.37
|
3.43
|
1.8%
|
Japan
|
3.20
|
3.21
|
0.3%
|
China
|
11.65
|
11.90
|
2.1%
|
Asia Pacific/All Other
|
10.33
|
10.39
|
0.5%
|
Total
|
37.09
|
37.69
|
1.6%
|
Year-to-Year Sales
|
Market
|
Last Year
|
Current Month
|
% Change
|
Americas
|
6.25
|
8.77
|
40.2%
|
Europe
|
2.88
|
3.43
|
18.8%
|
Japan
|
2.90
|
3.21
|
10.6%
|
China
|
10.04
|
11.90
|
18.5%
|
Asia Pacific/All Other
|
8.94
|
10.39
|
16.2%
|
Total
|
31.02
|
37.69
|
21.5%
|
Three-Month-Moving Average Sales
|
Market
|
Jun/Jul/Aug
|
Sep/Oct/Nov
|
% Change
|
Americas
|
7.55
|
8.77
|
16.1%
|
Europe
|
3.22
|
3.43
|
6.4%
|
Japan
|
3.13
|
3.21
|
2.6%
|
China
|
11.08
|
11.90
|
7.4%
|
Asia Pacific/All Other
|
9.98
|
10.39
|
4.0%
|
Total
|
34.96
|
37.69
|
7.8%