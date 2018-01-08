Growth of IoT to drive the global reset IC market

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global reset IC market to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global reset IC market by end-user (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, industrial, and healthcare), by type (1-5 V, 5-12 V, and above 10 V), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global reset IC market:

Growth of smart grid technology

Increasing need for external brownout protection

Growth of IoT

Due to their reliability and real-time information, smart grids have become an important trend in the energy industry. A smart grid is an electricity supply network integrated with digital communications technology to detect and react to local changes in the consumption of electricity and it is equipped with computational intelligence and network capabilities.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, “Smart grids are developed to improved operations and the maintenance of electric grids by allowing smooth exchange of data between various components. Transmission lines, generators, transformers, smart meters, smart appliances, and energy-efficient devices are components of a smart grid.”

Restriction or reduction in the availability of electrical power in an area or locality is known as brownout. Voltage is limited or regulated in a brownout, unlike a blackout where the supply of voltage is completely removed for a period of time. Voltage overload on power grid and aging electrical system are some of the causes of brownouts. A reset IC sometimes integrates a brownout detector (BOD). It helps in preventing a reset if the voltage drops unexpectedly for a short duration of time.

The significant growth of IoT proved to be a major driver for the global reset IC market. IOT is a system of interrelated computing devices, machines, objects, and people, which are provided with unique identifiers. Without the need for any human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction, IoT allows the transfer of data over a network. IoT is also driving the demand for connected devices, which has significantly increased the bandwidth requirements. Vendors in the market are working together to satisfy the need for connecting several products, including gateways, home appliances, entertainment systems for smart homes, by a common networking standard that provides interoperability with a wide range of smart devices.

IoT will drive the need for enabler technologies which will have an impact on semiconductor foundries. An enabler technology can be classified as an invention, product, or technology which can provide a radical change in a user or an application. IoT shows great potential in several applications, which will drive the market.