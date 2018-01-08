Intermolecular and SITRI expand alliance to accelerate development of advanced memory technologies for the China market

Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMI), the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation and SITRI, the innovation center for accelerating the development and commercialization of “More than Moore” (MtM) technologies, today announced they have expanded their strategic alliance to address the growing need for advanced new memory technologies in the China market. As part of this alliance, IMI has begun delivering critical unit films to SITRI and the two companies will work together with an end goal of producing a working memory device that their joint customers can use to drive future memories and IoT innovations forward.

There is a major need in the industry today for next-generation memory technologies that can deliver the performance, density, low power and small form factors needed for future memories and IoT devices. Current technologies face inherent limitations in meeting these requirements, making it more important to find new materials that can solve these challenges. By combining IMI’s high-throughput experimentation platform with SITRI’s expertise and strong ecosystem, the two companies can rapidly ease materials screening to enable advanced memory technologies to power the future.

“IMI has extensive experience working with memory technologies, including the thin film and stacks required to manufacture these devices,” said Chris Kramer, CEO of Intermolecular.   “This expertise, combined with SITRI’s expansive services, resources and industrial ecosystem, will be ideal for accelerating the development of an advanced memory technology.”

“We see tremendous opportunity for a new memory technology in the China market, but the process of selecting, testing and commercializing the right materials to deliver this can be costly and very time consuming,” said Charles Yang, president of SITRI. “Intermolecular already has this experience and proven methodology, which will help us greatly speed this process and provide our customers with new innovations in memory.”

With an extensive patent portfolio focused on memory technology, Intermolecular will provide SITRI with the expertise and knowledge base to produce a working memory device at a SITRI fab, which can later be transferred to their joint customers. Intermolecular will gain access to test vehicles and device capability through the use of SITRI’s MtM fab and SITRI will leverage Intermolecular’s new materials expertise in memory to perform rapid screening to optimize critical material selections.

