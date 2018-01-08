ISS Europe to spotlight key chip industry issue of workforce development 

SEMI today announced that SEMI Europe’s Industry Strategy Symposium (ISS Europe), coming on the heels of the highly successful ISS 2018 in the U.S., will highlight STEM education and a talent pipeline, critical issues to electronics manufacturing executives sharpening their competitive edge in the global supply chain. Day two of the flagship business event – March 4-6 in Dublin, Ireland – will feature two experts focusing on how companies can “Gain, Train and Retain World-Class Talent.”

Ann-Charlotte Johannesson, CEO, CEI-Europe AB, will examine strategies to attract, retain and develop highly skilled workers in the semiconductor industry as an essential component of Europe´s global competitiveness in her presentation “Smart Training for Smarter Engineers – The Way of Ensuring the Competitive Advantage for the Global European Industry.”

Cheryl Miller, Founder/Executive Director, Digital Leadership Institute, will present an overview of education and digital skills, innovation, entrepreneurship and the workplace of the future. The Digital Leadership Institute , a Brussels-based, international NGO, is a recognised world leader in promoting greater participation of girls and women in strategic, innovative ESTEAM (Entrepreneurship & Arts powered by STEM).

“A skilled workforce is not only a keystone to the success of the global supply chain but a source of competitive advantage, making STEM education and a strong talent pipeline critical focus areas for the industry,” said Laith Altimime, president, SEMI Europe. “SEMI member companies feel the pinch, with thousands of open positions that are critical to sustaining the pace of innovation and growth. To address the talent shortfall, SEMI Europe this year launched a workforce development and diversity initiative.”

Other ISS Europe 2018 highlights include the panel discussion “Critical Strategies to Grow Europe in the Global Supply Chain,” the opening networking reception, a gala dinner, and the 2017 European Award ceremony.