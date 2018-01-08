Lam Research promotes Tim Archer to president

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX), a global supplier of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment, today announced the promotion of Tim Archer to the position of president, effective immediately. Mr. Archer will continue to serve as chief operating officer of the company, a position he has held since June 2012. Martin Anstice, Lam’s chief executive officer and current president, will continue as CEO.

“Tim has played a key role in leading the company through a period of transformational growth,” said Mr. Anstice. “The promotion to president is a natural evolution which recognizes Tim’s significant leadership to the success of Lam Research and the high-quality and complementary partnership that we share. It is wonderful to recognize his contributions and potential in the Office of the CEO with me; we have the privilege of working alongside an outstanding global leadership community at Lam.”

Mr. Archer was appointed chief operating officer of Lam Research in June 2012 when the company completed its acquisition of Novellus Systems, Inc. Mr. Archer was previously the chief operating officer of Novellus. He joined Novellus in 1994 and held a number of positions at that company, including executive vice president of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Satisfaction; executive vice president of the PECVD and Electrofill Business Units; and senior director of technology for Novellus Systems Japan.

As president and COO, Mr. Archer will focus on driving the operational priorities of the organization and be accountable for delivery of results across the entire company. His key focus will include ensuring that Lam continues to deliver enabling products and services to customers in a differentiated manner.  As CEO, Mr. Anstice will continue to focus on the strategic agenda and have comprehensive engagement with the full community of stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, partners, and investors.

