Leti develops lens-free, point-of-care system for diagnosing spinal meningitis

Leti, a research institute at CEA Tech, has invented a lens-free microscope technology that provides point-of-care diagnosis for spinal meningitis. Outlined in a paper presented at Photonics West, the new technology provides immediate results and eliminates errors in counting white blood cells (leukocytes) in cerebrospinal fluid, which is required to diagnose the infection.

Spinal meningitis is an acute inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, which can be fatal within 24 hours. Until now, early diagnosis of the infection required an operator using an optical microscope to manually count white blood cells in cerebrospinal fluid.

“Until now, this process has been operator dependent, which limits where it can be used and increases the likelihood of errors in counting blood cells,” said Sophie NhuAn Morel, a co-author of the paper. “In our study, manual counts produced different results among five doctors.”

The bulky equipment and intensive human involvement, which can take 5-20 minutes to make a proper cell counting, make the traditional procedure unsuited for point-of-care diagnosis. As a result, meningitis cannot be diagnosed in emergencies or operating rooms, or during routine medical care in developing countries.

Reported in a paper titled “Lens-free Microscopy of Cerebrospinal Fluid for the Laboratory Diagnosis of Meningitis”, Leti’s lens-free, operator-free technology requires fewer than 10 microliters of cerebrospinal fluid to differentiate between white blood cells (leukocytes) and red blood cells (erythrocytes) in a point-of-care environment, using very small equipment.

“Leti’s lens-free technology can count leukocytes and erythrocytes almost in real-time and can be used in many different environments outside the lab,” Morel said.

The lens-free microscope was tested on 200 patients at Marseille Timone Hospital in France to detect or confirm spinal meningitis. A blind lens-free microscopic analysis of 116 cerebrospinal fluid specimens, including six cases of microbiologicallyconfirmed infectious meningitis, yielded a 100 percent sensitivity and a 79 percent specificity. Adapted lens-free microscopy is thus emerging as an operator-independent technique for rapidly counting leukocytes and erythrocytes in cerebrospinal fluid. In particular, this technique is well suited to the rapid diagnosis of meningitis at point-of-care labs.

In the near future, the reconstruction of both the magnitude and phase images from the raw diffraction pattern will allow the classification and numeration of all the blood cells in less than two minutes.

Leti, a technology research institute at CEA Tech, is a global leader in miniaturization technologies enabling smart, energy-efficient and secure solutions for industry.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Turbulent times ahead for trade
Year End Wow!
Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to grow 7.5% in 2018
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Nanostructured gate dielectric boosts stability of organic thin-film transistors
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 22.2% in 2017; Samsung takes over No. 1 position

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor achieves $1.04B record annual revenues for fiscal year 2017
Custom Silicon veteran joins SiFive executive team
Kateeva appoints Marc Haugen as Chief Operating Officer
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces the newest generation of XSPairFET
Leti develops lens-free, point-of-care system for diagnosing spinal meningitis

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Custom Silicon veteran joins SiFive executive team
Mike Noonen joins efabless' Advisory Board
Gartner says worldwide device shipments will increase 2.1% in 2018
Diamonds show promise for spintronic devices

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces the newest generation of XSPairFET
Gartner says worldwide device shipments will increase 2.1% in 2018
Researchers boost efficiency and stability of optical rectennas
GLOBALFOUNDRIES delivering 45nm RF SOI customer prototypes for 5G applications

MEMS ARTICLES

Leti develops lens-free, point-of-care system for diagnosing spinal meningitis
Researchers boost efficiency and stability of optical rectennas
Quantum race accelerates development of silicon quantum chip
New sensor for measuring electric field strength

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor achieves $1.04B record annual revenues for fiscal year 2017
Sino IP office rules in favor of AMEC by rendering Veeco Instruments' susceptorless reactor patent invalid
Turbulent times ahead for trade
Scientists reveal the fundamental limitation in the key material for solid-state lighting

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Kateeva appoints Marc Haugen as Chief Operating Officer
Turbulent times ahead for trade
3D-Micromac, TDMDA, and MOS Technology host International Laser and Coating Symposium 2018
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....