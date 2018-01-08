Littelfuse completes acquisition of IXYS Corporation

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) today announced the completion of its acquisition of IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS). IXYS is a global pioneer in the power semiconductor market with a focus on medium- to high-voltage power semiconductors across the industrial, communications, consumer and medical device markets.

“Today marks a significant step forward in our company strategy to accelerate growth within the power control and industrial OEM markets,” said Dave Heinzmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Littelfuse. “The combination of our companies brings together a broad power semiconductor portfolio, complementary technology expertise and a strong talent pool.”

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS. Littelfuse expects to achieve more than $30 million of annualized cost savings within the first two years after closing. The combination is also expected to create significant revenue synergy opportunities longer term, given the companies’ complementary offerings and combined customer base.

In conjunction with the close of the transaction, IXYS founder Dr. Nathan Zommer has been appointed to the Littelfuse Board of Directors, increasing the size of the board to nine members.

With today’s transaction close, each former IXYS stockholder is entitled to receive, per IXYS share held immediately prior to the closing, either $23.00 in cash or 0.1265 of a share of Littelfuse common stock. In total, 50% of IXYS stock was converted into the cash consideration and 50% into the stock consideration.