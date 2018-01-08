Luc Van den hove to receive SEMI Sales and Marketing Excellence Award

Luc Van den Hove, president and CEO of imec

Luc Van den Hove, president and CEO of imec

SEMI today announced that Luc Van den hove, president and CEO of imec, has been selected as the 2018 recipient of the SEMI Sales and Marketing Excellence Award, inspired by Bob Graham. He will be honored for outstanding achievement in semiconductor equipment and materials marketing during ceremonies at ISS 2018 on January 17 in Half Moon Bay, California.

Van den hove will receive the 21st SEMI Sales and Marketing Excellence Award for his contributions and leadership in consortia that made the imec model of collaborative research using pooled infrastructure self-sustaining. The model enables companies of all sizes and position in the value chain to participate in collaborative research that advances industry technology.

Inspired by the power of technology to improve lives, Van den hove transformed research from its focus on participation cost to an emphasis on collaboration to produce greater value. Under his leadership, imec brings together brilliant minds from established companies, startups and academia worldwide to work in a creative and stimulating environment with imec serving as their trusted partner. imec’s international research and development drives innovations in nanoelectronics and digital technologies by leveraging its world-class infrastructure and local and global ecosystem of diverse partners to accelerate progress towards a connected, sustainable future. Van den hove joined imec in 1984 and has led the technology innovation hub since 2009.

“Luc Van den hove is recognized both for his innovative marketing leadership and his resolve to deepen industry collaboration for the common good. Today, SEMI and its membership honor Van den hove for his contributions to the success of the semiconductor manufacturing industry,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI.

The SEMI Sales and Marketing Excellence Award was inspired by the late Bob Graham, the distinguished semiconductor industry leader, who was a member of the founding team of Intel. Graham also helped establish industry-leading companies such as Applied Materials and Novellus Systems. The Award was established to honor individuals for the creation and/or implementation of marketing programs that enhance customer satisfaction and further the growth of the semiconductor equipment and materials industry.

Eligible candidates are nominated by their industry peers and selected after due diligence by an award committee. Previous recipients of this SEMI award include: Toshio Maruyama (2017), Jim Bowen (2016), Terry (Tetsuro) Higashi (2015), Winfried Kaiser (2014), Joung Cho (JC) Kim (2013), G. Dan Hutcheson (2012), Franz Janker (2011), Martin van den Brink (2010), Peter Hanley (2009), Richard Hong (2008), Richard E. Dyck (2007), Aubrey (Bill) C. Tobey (2006), Archie Hwang (2005), Edward Braun (2004), Shigeru (Steve) Nakayama (2003), Jerry Hutcheson and Ed Segal (2002), Jim Healy and Barry Rapozo (2001), and Art Zafiropoulo (2000).

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 22.2% in 2017; Samsung takes over No. 1 position
Process Watch: The (automotive) problem with semiconductors
Surprising changes in semiconductor equipment market share in 2017
SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending
Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

RECENT ARTICLES

Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 22.2% in 2017; Samsung takes over No. 1 position
Luc Van den hove to receive SEMI Sales and Marketing Excellence Award
Extremely bright and fast light emission
Boston Semi Equipment receives multisystem order for Zeus pressure MEMS test handler
Process Watch: The (automotive) problem with semiconductors

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 22.2% in 2017; Samsung takes over No. 1 position
Luc Van den hove to receive SEMI Sales and Marketing Excellence Award
Extremely bright and fast light emission
Process Watch: The (automotive) problem with semiconductors

PACKAGING ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics selects GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX to extend its FD-SOI platform
Micron and Intel announce update to NAND memory joint development program
SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain
Odyssey Technical Solutions named exclusive distributor for Comet Capacitors in the Americas

MEMS ARTICLES

Luc Van den hove to receive SEMI Sales and Marketing Excellence Award
Boston Semi Equipment receives multisystem order for Zeus pressure MEMS test handler
Talent pipeline key to enabling industry growth: Takeaways from SEMI Member Forum
Making the Internet of Things possible with a new breed of 'memristors'

LEDS ARTICLES

Extremely bright and fast light emission
Record number of OLED TVs shipped before the holidays
SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain
IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Semtech appoints Chris Chang to executive management team
Record number of OLED TVs shipped before the holidays
IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018
New Vivid Color HDR technology, for thinner, brighter, more colorful experience

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....