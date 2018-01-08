Micron launches industry’s first enterprise SATA solid state drives built on 64-layer 3D NAND technology

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:MU) today launched the Micron 5200 series of SATA solid state drives (SSDs), maintaining performance, consistency, capacity, reliability, and overall infrastructure value. Built on Micron’s new 64-layer 3D NAND technology, the Micron 5200 series of SSDs offers a cost-optimized SATA platform for business-critical virtualized workloads that cripple on a hard drive, such as OLTP, BI/DSS, VDI, block/object and media streaming.

Leveraging the proven architecture, performance and capacity of the well-regarded 5100 SATA SSDs, the Micron 5200 series is engineered to deliver a fast, easy and cost-effective enterprise storage solution to replace existing hard drives and legacy SSDs. Micron 5200 SSDs immediately deliver better total cost of ownership and improve data center efficiency through server and storage platform consolidation, reducing IT costs and simplifying infrastructure and maintenance. Now it is easier than ever before for enterprises to add more flash into the data center and get more out of server deployments.

As the first SATA enterprise SSD available with 64-layer 3D NAND technology, the Micron 5200 SSDs deliver improved densities, throughput, consistency, and power efficiency — all at a better value. The quality of an SSD depends on the NAND it’s built on, and the Micron 5200 series of SSDs is engineered to deliver improved reliability with the industry’s lowest annualized drive failure rate for SATA enterprise SSDs according to data sheet specifications, offering better value with Micron’s known silicon-to-system quality advantage.

“Micron 5200 SSDs unleash market-leading performance, capacity and reliability, paired with a rich feature set and unprecedented flexibility, adding up to the ideal storage solution for business-critical workloads,” said Micron Storage Business Unite Vice President and General Derek Dicker. “We simplified the server qualification process by leveraging the same foundational architecture that’s currently available on Micron SATA SSDs. Customers can trust the same proven controller and firmware design while taking advantage of advanced flash media for better performance, quality of service, and value.”

“Today’s business-critical, virtualized workloads simply cannot run at peak, consistent performance on yesterday’s technology,” said Dedicated Computing Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Dave Guzzi. “Customers need advanced storage technology to achieve better performance and reliability — and a lower total cost of ownership. Fortunately, Micron offers all this along with the ease of a common platform that leverages the same proven controller and firmware design as previous SSD generations.”

“It says a lot that Micron chose to release its next-generation SSD based on the architecture of its prior generation while only changing the NAND from 32-layer to 64-layer technology,” said Jim Handy of Objective Analysis. “This shows that the company and its customers are pleased with the performance and reliability of the earlier 5100 series and are open to migrating to a new flash technology in a way that minimizes requalification costs.”

Join the SOLID Storage Revolution

Built on Micron’s industry-leading 64-layer 3D NAND technology for enterprise SATA SSDs, the Micron 5200 series of SSDs accelerates applications that need faster, more consistent performance, while offering overall infrastructure value and quality of service (QoS) at an improved total cost of ownership. Optimized for latency-sensitive, read-intensive workloads, these new SATA SSDs minimize storage bottlenecks with faster, predictable performance, making the move from hard drives to SSDs easier than ever before. Key features include:

Quality of Service — The Micron 5200 SSDs deliver extremely efficient QoS, offering up to 99.7 percent better QoS when compared to a mission-critical hard disk drive. 1

The Micron 5200 SSDs deliver extremely efficient QoS, offering up to 99.7 percent better QoS when compared to a mission-critical hard disk drive. Unmatched Capacity — Micron 5200 SSDs offer the industry’s broadest SATA portfolio with capacities up to 7.68TB, twice the capacity of other SSDs on the market.

Micron 5200 SSDs offer the industry’s broadest SATA portfolio with capacities up to 7.68TB, twice the capacity of other SSDs on the market. Leading Performance — Engineered for fast random IO performance that fuels virtualized applications, Micron 5200 SSDs deliver up to 95k IOPS random reads and best-in-class 33,000 random writes, delivering strong performance in both areas. The drive is also highly flexible, as data center managers can use the innovative Flex Capacity feature to adjust the drive’s endurance, performance, and capacity to meet ever-changing workload demands.

Engineered for fast random IO performance that fuels virtualized applications, Micron 5200 SSDs deliver up to 95k IOPS random reads and best-in-class 33,000 random writes, delivering strong performance in both areas. The drive is also highly flexible, as data center managers can use the innovative Flex Capacity feature to adjust the drive’s endurance, performance, and capacity to meet ever-changing workload demands. Leader in MTTF Offering — Micron 5200 SSD data sheet specifications offer a mean time to failure (MTTF) of 3 million device hours, compared to the industry average for SATA enterprise SSD specifications of 2 million hours MTTF.

Micron 5200 SSD data sheet specifications offer a mean time to failure (MTTF) of 3 million device hours, compared to the industry average for SATA enterprise SSD specifications of 2 million hours MTTF. Easy to Manage — A fast, easy, affordable way to extend the life of existing server deployments, Micron 5200 SSDs are hot-swappable, easy to install, and only take minutes to configure, saving both time and money on setup and maintenance.

The Micron 5200 series of SSDs offers varying levels of performance and endurance to meet the diverse needs of low-latency, read-intensive workloads. Visit the Micron 5200 series SSD product flyer for additional information on the feature and function advantages. Micron 5200 SSDs are designed to replace 10K RPM hard drives and help IT managers deliver better performance and capacity – all while using less power. As an example, in an OLTP workload environment, a single Micron SSD allows you to get 3X more IOPS performance than an entire rack of 24 10K RPM hard drives.

5200 ECO SATA SSD — Scale storage with fast, vast, built-to-last SSDs. Scale data center capabilities easily and efficiently. With capacities up to 7.68TB in a 2.5″ form factor, the Micron 5200 ECO SSD meets and surpasses the capacity per unit of rack space and cost advantages that had been previously owned by HDDs. Specially designed for read-intensive workloads, the Micron 5200 ECO SSD provides cloud services and content sharing companies a reliable, easy-to-deploy SATA storage solution that works within existing infrastructure deployment models to deliver radically faster performance than an HDD − and a significantly better value.

Scale storage with fast, vast, built-to-last SSDs. Scale data center capabilities easily and efficiently. With capacities up to 7.68TB in a 2.5″ form factor, the Micron 5200 ECO SSD meets and surpasses the capacity per unit of rack space and cost advantages that had been previously owned by HDDs. Specially designed for read-intensive workloads, the Micron 5200 ECO SSD provides cloud services and content sharing companies a reliable, easy-to-deploy SATA storage solution that works within existing infrastructure deployment models to deliver radically faster performance than an HDD − and a significantly better value. 5200 PRO SATA SSD — An all-purpose drive to power read-intensive workload demands. Micron 5200 PRO SSDs are an all-purpose drive to power read-intensive workloads that require higher random write performance and endurance. The Micron 5200 PRO is quick to respond and deliver on the unforecasted demand of today’s application workloads, including burst-driven transaction waves or sudden high volume web traffic. For IT administrators needing to ensure fast data throughput to keep their business running smoothly at all times, the Micron 5200 PRO SSD is a known storage workhorse and is engineered to deliver consistently fast, leading performance.

Micron 5200 SSDs are available now for OEM qualification and for purchase through distributors, such as ASI, Avnet, CDW, Ingram, Microland, WPG-Americas, Synnex and others.