Mike Noonen joins efabless’ Advisory Board

efabless corporation, the world’s first crowd sourcing platform for electronics solutions, today announced Mike Noonen joined its advisory board.

Noonen, a creative entrepreneur well-known throughout the semiconductor industry, will work with efabless management to help shape and refine the commercialization strategy for its platform and marketplace. “Mike shares the efabless vision of a connected community and marketplace that will bring open innovation to electronics and enable custom solutions for IoT devices,” says Mike Wishart, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of efabless.

“Mike was instrumental in kicking off the successful efabless and Dialog Semiconductor Go Configure Design Challenge Series where the global community created designs for Dialog’s unique Configurable Mixed Signal IC,” adds Mohamed Kassem, efabless co-founder and chief technical officer. “We are thrilled that he has joined our advisory board,”

“efabless brings the proven benefits of crowd sourcing and connected community to the semiconductor industry, something that is welcome and long overdue,” notes Noonen. “It’s only a matter of time before the global efabless on-line community invigorates innovation and opens large new market opportunities. I am excited and delighted to be part of it.”

In addition to efabless, Noonen currently serves as an advisor or a member of the board of directors for a range of companies, including Maja Systems, Mythic AI, Qromis Technology and LocatorX.

Most recently, he was vice president of sales, marketing and business development for Silego Technology, now Dialog Semiconductor, and Ambiq Micro’s CEO and a member of the board directors. Noonen was founder and chairman of Silicon Catalyst, the world’s first incubator for semiconductor start-ups. At GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Noonen was executive vice president of global products, quality, design, sales and marketing. While at GLOBALFOUNDRIES, he was elected to the Global Semiconductor Alliance Board of Directors.

Prior experience includes senior executive positions at NXP Semiconductors, National Semiconductor (now Texas Instruments), Cisco Systems and 8×8. He began his career as a field applications engineer teaching mixed-signal IC design at NCR Microelectronics.

Noonen was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo., and serves on its College of Engineering Advisory Board. In 2012, he was named the College of Engineering Distinguished Alumni of the Year.