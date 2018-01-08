NAURA Akrion Inc. acquired Akrion’s surface preparation business

Beijing NAURA Microelectronics Equipment Co.,Ltd. (“NAURA”) and Akrion Systems LLC today jointly announced that the previously announced acquisition by NAURA has been completed. As a result of the closing of the transaction, NAURA Akrion Inc. (“NAURA Akrion”), a wholly owned subsidiary of NAURA in the United States, acquired Akrion’s surface preparation business.

“We are very pleased to have completed the transaction,” said Mr. Michael Ioannou, NAURA Akrion CEO. “Enhanced by the strong strategic and financial support of our new investors, the company’s future is brighter than ever. We are excited to continue building and growing NAURA Akrion into a global leader in wet-processing systems as part of NAURA.”

“The successful completion of the transaction will enhance NAURA’s cleaning equipment product line rapidly, and allow it to cover the integrated circuit chip process including Pre Film Deposition Clean, PR Strip, Backside Clean, Wafer Reclaim, Post Etch Clean, SiN/Oxide Etch,Post Metal Deposition and Al pad clean, and other Wet technologies. This is a strong upgrade of NAURA’s surface preparation business and will boost NAURA’s overall market competitiveness.” Commented by Mr. Jinrong Zhao, President & CEO of NAURA. “Upon completion of the transaction, the new entity NAURA Akrion will continue to focus on and promote the existing line of 8-12 inch batch and single wafer systems designed for integrated circuit chip manufacturing, silicon wafer fabrication, MEMS and advanced packaging. NAURA Akrion will invest resources in R&D on new application development, new process development and new product development. It will also stay customer-focused and continue to support existing and future customers worldwide with expanded product and solutions.

Acuity Advisors LLP, a UK based M&A technology advisory firm, served as the financial advisor and Perkins Coie served as the legal advisor to Akrion Systems LLC. Needham & Company served as the financial advisor, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as the US legal advisor to NAURA.

NAURA Akrion is a supplier of advanced surface preparation systems and processes used in the manufacture of solar, semiconductor and related devices.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Nanostructured gate dielectric boosts stability of organic thin-film transistors
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 22.2% in 2017; Samsung takes over No. 1 position
Process Watch: The (automotive) problem with semiconductors
Surprising changes in semiconductor equipment market share in 2017
SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
LCD TV panel demand expected to go through a correction in first quarter of 2018
SkyWater Technology Foundry appoints Steve Wold as Chief Financial Officer
Ultra-thin memory storage device paves way for more powerful computing
X-rays reveal 'handedness' in swirling electric vortices

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
SkyWater Technology Foundry appoints Steve Wold as Chief Financial Officer
X-rays reveal 'handedness' in swirling electric vortices
NAURA Akrion Inc. acquired Akrion’s surface preparation business

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Everspin begins 40nm STT-MRAM volume production
ASML announces appointment of new CFO to the Board of Management

MEMS ARTICLES

Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Ultra-thin memory storage device paves way for more powerful computing
2018FLEX highlights opportunities, advances in flexible hybrid electronics
Worldwide PC shipments declined 2% in 4Q17 and 2.8% for the year

LEDS ARTICLES

Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Researchers propose new gas-solid reaction for high-speed perovskite photodetector
Expanded SiC Schottky diode line from Littelfuse reduces switching losses, increases efficiency and robustness
Extremely bright and fast light emission

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
LCD TV panel demand expected to go through a correction in first quarter of 2018
2018FLEX highlights opportunities, advances in flexible hybrid electronics
2018 will see first uses of 8K resolution display

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....