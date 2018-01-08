New Multibeam patent enhances highly-localized precision material removal

Multibeam Corporation today disclosed a new patent that describes the innovative use of e-beam technology for highly localized precision etching in manufacturing advanced memory and logic ICs. The vast improvement enabled by the new patent highlights the company’s leadership in innovating a high-throughput e-beam platform to enhance the industry’s fabrication capability.

Multibeam’s dynamic e-beam platform concurrently addresses four major applications: Complementary E-Beam Lithography (CEBL) to reduce litho cost; Direct Electron Writing (DEW) to enhance device security; Direct Deposition/Etch (DDE) for highly localized precision etch and deposition using directed electron activation; and E-Beam Inspection (EBI) to speed defect detection and yield ramp.

The new patent describes innovative techniques utilizing electrons to enhance selective removal of material from the substrate at precise locations. The techniques are especially useful for advanced-IC fabrication.

The electrons deliver incremental activation energy to initiate chemical reactions on the wafer surface in the plasma, while leveraging existing etch chemistry. The electrons are directed to exact locations in accordance with the layout database, eliminating optical patterning (including multi-patterning) and masks. The electron-enhancement techniques reduce cost and complexity while complementing conventional plasma etching.

The etch process is further enhanced by innovative kinetic lens technology described in the patent. Each e-beam column is augmented with a gas “lens” that increases local partial pressure of select gas components to accelerate desired chemical reactions. The gas lens also eliminates gas-purge cycles to increase throughput.

A photon lens focuses on the etch target to modulate gas adsorption rate and speed etching. The photon lenses can also act as detectors to ensure precision process monitoring and control.

Each e-beam in the multi-column array is individually controlled. Multiple e-beam process chambers can be integrated into a cluster tool for higher throughput.

Complementary E-Beam technology

Multibeam’s expanding IP portfolio in advanced chip-making and device-security applications seeks to complement and enhance established technology solutions, not to supplant them. Electrons have different properties than the photons used in conventional optical lithography. The e-beam can be controlled directly from a database with no need for masks. Multibeam’s proprietary mini-column makes the process chamber compact and small, enabling multi-chamber clustering to boost throughput. The company’s complementary e-beam technology promises to extend IC fabrication capability, benefiting both semiconductor device manufacturers and their customers.

Multibeam Corporation is a leading electron-beam technology innovator in wafer fab equipment.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Surprising changes in semiconductor equipment market share in 2017
SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending
Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

RECENT ARTICLES

New oxide and semiconductor combination builds new device potential
New Multibeam patent enhances highly-localized precision material removal
ON Semiconductor and ConvenientPower Systems announce strategic collaboration in automotive wireless charging
Arrow completes acquisition of eInfochips
Solid-state physics offers insights into dielectric properties of biomaterials

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

New oxide and semiconductor combination builds new device potential
New Multibeam patent enhances highly-localized precision material removal
ON Semiconductor and ConvenientPower Systems announce strategic collaboration in automotive wireless charging
Arrow completes acquisition of eInfochips

PACKAGING ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics selects GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX to extend its FD-SOI platform
Micron and Intel announce update to NAND memory joint development program
SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain
Odyssey Technical Solutions named exclusive distributor for Comet Capacitors in the Americas

MEMS ARTICLES

Semtech enables IoT of the future with next generation LoRa platform
SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain
ON Semiconductor joins CharIN Ecosystems in development of electric mobility standards
NRL improves optical efficiency in nanophotonic devices

LEDS ARTICLES

Record number of OLED TVs shipped before the holidays
SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain
IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018
LEDs took half a billion tons of carbon dioxide from the sky in 2017

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Semtech appoints Chris Chang to executive management team
Record number of OLED TVs shipped before the holidays
IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018
New Vivid Color HDR technology, for thinner, brighter, more colorful experience

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....