New Vivid Color HDR technology, for thinner, brighter, more colorful experience

At CES 2018, PixelDisplay will be demonstrating Vivid Color HDR, and implementations for thinner, more portable, brighter, narrow-bezel, cost-effective display products, targeting new HDR standards, with:

  • Increased color gamut and brightness, with better energy efficiency and lower cost, thickness, and weight than previously available
  • Wider-gamut color, for brighter edge-lit HDR LCD’s without the limitations of Quantum Dots, or HDR-crippling narrow-band phosphors
  • Thin MiniLED 2D array direct-backlit for HDR LCD’s, enabling removal of diffuser and light-guide layers, for additional savings
  • Flexible capabilities: “In-die” standard LED applications, “Roll-to-roll” color-conversion layers for MiniLED, and “Wafer-level-patterning” for MicroLED displays
  • Highest compatibility with LCD manufacturing processes, enabling existing LED Backlight designs to meet the new HDR standards
  • Zero heavy metals. Fully RoHS compliant

Following the initial launch of Vivid Color technology May 2017, demonstrated in the Innovation-Zone of SID’s DisplayWeek Conference in LA, showing an industry leading 97.8% of Rec.2020 from a single chip LED, PixelDisplay is directly addressing the HDR market gaps unfilled by Narrow-Band Phosphors, and Quantum Dots.

Mike Trainor, VP of Marketing at PixelDisplay, commented, “We’ve already established our capability for industry-leading laser-like color purity for AR and the next generation 8K standards, but the opportunity we also conveyed in our presentations and SID paper at DisplayWeek was the ability to apply the Vivid Color technology to nearer-term products aiming for prolific HDR compatibility, in thin, portable and narrow-bezel product categories.” Trainor continued, “We’re proud to be showing how near-term this technology is, through side-by-side comparisons with QLED LCD display, and LCD using our entry-level Vivid Color VC65R, the first of the new product series.”

Mike Trainor summarized, “Vivid Color is unique in enabling existing LCD display designs aiming to achieve the UHD Alliance’s MobileHDR and VESA’s new DisplayHDR logo’s requirements, without thickness-adding, bezel-widening. And unlike Narrow-Band KSF Phosphor LED’s, Vivid Color is fully HDR-Compatible, directly supporting inter-frame and dynamic PWM backlight control at high speeds, and very high brightness without disrupting color, sacrificing responsiveness or dynamic range – key challenges of these new HDR standards.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending
Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

RECENT ARTICLES

Global semiconductor sales increase 21.5% year-to-year in November
New Vivid Color HDR technology, for thinner, brighter, more colorful experience
STMicroelectronics and USound deliver first advanced MEMS silicon micro-speakers
SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending
Viewing atomic structures of dopant atoms in 3-D relating to electrical activity in a semiconductor

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending
Viewing atomic structures of dopant atoms in 3-D relating to electrical activity in a semiconductor
eVaderis completes tape-out of MRAM-based, memory-centric MCU demonstrator for next-gen IoT applications
SEMI names new SEMI Japan president

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending
SEMI European 3D Summit makes Dresden debut
Revision to SEMI E142: Specification for substrate mapping
Samsung now mass producing industry's first 2nd-generation, 10nm class DRAM

MEMS ARTICLES

Global semiconductor sales increase 21.5% year-to-year in November
New Vivid Color HDR technology, for thinner, brighter, more colorful experience
STMicroelectronics and USound deliver first advanced MEMS silicon micro-speakers
SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending

LEDS ARTICLES

LEDs took half a billion tons of carbon dioxide from the sky in 2017
Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
AMEC wins injunction in patent infringement dispute with Veeco
Cree launches industry's first extreme density LED

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New Vivid Color HDR technology, for thinner, brighter, more colorful experience
Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....