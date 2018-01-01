New Vivid Color HDR technology, for thinner, brighter, more colorful experience

At CES 2018, PixelDisplay will be demonstrating Vivid Color HDR, and implementations for thinner, more portable, brighter, narrow-bezel, cost-effective display products, targeting new HDR standards, with:

Increased color gamut and brightness, with better energy efficiency and lower cost, thickness, and weight than previously available

Wider-gamut color, for brighter edge-lit HDR LCD’s without the limitations of Quantum Dots, or HDR-crippling narrow-band phosphors

Thin MiniLED 2D array direct-backlit for HDR LCD’s, enabling removal of diffuser and light-guide layers, for additional savings

Flexible capabilities: “In-die” standard LED applications, “Roll-to-roll” color-conversion layers for MiniLED, and “Wafer-level-patterning” for MicroLED displays

Highest compatibility with LCD manufacturing processes, enabling existing LED Backlight designs to meet the new HDR standards

Zero heavy metals. Fully RoHS compliant

Following the initial launch of Vivid Color technology May 2017, demonstrated in the Innovation-Zone of SID’s DisplayWeek Conference in LA, showing an industry leading 97.8% of Rec.2020 from a single chip LED, PixelDisplay is directly addressing the HDR market gaps unfilled by Narrow-Band Phosphors, and Quantum Dots.

Mike Trainor, VP of Marketing at PixelDisplay, commented, “We’ve already established our capability for industry-leading laser-like color purity for AR and the next generation 8K standards, but the opportunity we also conveyed in our presentations and SID paper at DisplayWeek was the ability to apply the Vivid Color technology to nearer-term products aiming for prolific HDR compatibility, in thin, portable and narrow-bezel product categories.” Trainor continued, “We’re proud to be showing how near-term this technology is, through side-by-side comparisons with QLED LCD display, and LCD using our entry-level Vivid Color VC65R, the first of the new product series.”

Mike Trainor summarized, “Vivid Color is unique in enabling existing LCD display designs aiming to achieve the UHD Alliance’s MobileHDR and VESA’s new DisplayHDR logo’s requirements, without thickness-adding, bezel-widening. And unlike Narrow-Band KSF Phosphor LED’s, Vivid Color is fully HDR-Compatible, directly supporting inter-frame and dynamic PWM backlight control at high speeds, and very high brightness without disrupting color, sacrificing responsiveness or dynamic range – key challenges of these new HDR standards.”