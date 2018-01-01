Nine SEMI Standards committee members recognized at SEMICON Japan for outstanding contributions

By Junko Collins, Director of Standards, SEMI Japan

SEMI Standards are the very heartbeat of manufacturing efficiency, underpinning the state-of-the-art technologies and products showcased by over 750 exhibitors at SEMICON Japan last December. Through its Standards committees, SEMI is a key enabler of innovation, higher manufacturing efficiency and lower manufacturing costs for the global electronics industry.

At SEMICON Japan, 22 SEMI Standards meetings were held by committees including:

  • Japan Regional Standards Committee (JRSC)
  • Gases Committee
  • Facilities Committee
  • Liquid Chemical Committee
  • Physical Interface & Carriers Committee
  • Silicon Wafers Committee
  • Traceability Committee
  • Information & Control Committee
  • Environmental, Health & Safety Committee

At the SEMI Standards Friendship Party during SEMICON Japan, JRSC recognized the following nine committee members for outstanding contributions to the development of SEMI Standards.

SEMI Japan Standards Award honors enduring commitments and outstanding contributions to standards development.

  • Takayuki Nishimura, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Ltd, for his long-term chairmanship of the Japan Information & Control Committee. He led the committee’s collaboration with other regions and spearheaded the development of the Generic Equipment Model (GEM) 300A standard for smarter semiconductor factories by the SEMI equipment suppliers special interest group (ESG).

SEMI Japan International Collaboration Award recognizes members who contributed to Japan’s collaboration with other regions.

The four Japan 3 Dimensional Structured IC (3DS-IC) Committee steering group leaders for their contribution to the integration of 3DS-IC Committee and Packaging Committee into the 3D Integration & Packaging Committee.

  • Masahiro Tsuriya, International Electronics Manufacturing Initiative
  • Eiji Yoshino, Hitachi High-Technologies Co.
  • Haruo Shimamoto, Advanced Industrial Science and Technology
  • Mamoru Takahashi, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

SEMI Japan Special Appreciation Award is awarded for special contributions to the SEMI Standards program.

  • Mitsune Sakamoto, Zama Consulting for his dedication to the full revision of the GEM 300 seminar text that explains the 300 mm automated communication standard.

SEMI Japan Honor Award recognizes long-term contributions to SEMI Standards.

  • Yoshitada Nogami, SK-Electronics Co., Ltd. for his contribution to the development of many flat panel display standards as a chairman of the FPD committee. He also contributed to the growth of the FPD industry through SEMI Japan Production Cost Saving activities.
  • Yoshihisa Takasaki, ASM Japan K.K., for his contribution to the Information & Control Committee. In particular, as co-leader of the GEM 300 TF he was instrumental in the development of the GEM300A standard for smarter manufacturing.
  • Toshio Murakami, Murakami Corporation, for his contribution to Metrics Committee as a chairman and for maintaining high committee productivity even in times of constrained resources.

The award ceremony was attended by international SEMI Standards members and SEMI global leadership including: Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO; Michael Ciesinski, SEMI Vice President, Technology Communities; and Osamu Nakamura, president of SEMI Japan.

For more information on SEMI Standards program, visit www.semi.org/standards.

