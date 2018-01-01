Nordson Corporation acquires Sonoscan

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) has acquired Sonoscan, Inc., an Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based designer and manufacturer of acoustic microscopes and sophisticated acoustic micro imaging systems used in a variety of microelectronic, automotive, aerospace and industrial electronics assembly applications. The transaction is not material to Nordson results, and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The Sonoscan acquisition broadens the offering to our customers within our Test and Inspection range of products and solutions,” said Joseph Stockunas, Vice President for Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment. “Sonoscan’s acoustic imaging solutions are adjacent and highly complementary to Nordson’s existing bond testing, X-ray and automated optical inspection solutions and are sold to the same set of customers.”

Founded in 1974 by Dr. Lawrence Kessler and employing approximately 85 people, Sonoscan will operate within Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment. Since its inception, Sonoscan has been the most trusted authority on the application of Acoustic Microscopy, also known as Acoustic Micro Imaging (AMI) technology, to nondestructively find and characterize physical defects such as cracks, voids, delaminations and porosity that occur during manufacturing, environmental testing or even component operation. This acquisition builds on our strategic objective to grow our Electronics Systems business in the advanced semi-conductor packaging and automotive electronics markets.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces.

