North American semiconductor equipment industry posts December 2017 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.39 billion in billings worldwide in December 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the November Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI . The billings figure is 16.3 percent higher than the final November 2017 level of $2.05 billion, and is 27.7 percent higher than the December 2016 billings level of $1.87 billion.

“December 2017 monthly billings for North American equipment manufacturers ended the year at the highest levels in this record-breaking year,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “For 2017, total billings for North American equipment companies soared over 40 percent compared to 2016.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg) Year-Over-Year July 2017 $2,269.7 32.9% August 2017 $2,181.8 27.7% September 2017 $2,054.8 37.6% October 2017 $2,019.3 23.9% November 2017 (final) $2,052.3 27.2% December 2017 (prelim) $2,387.8 27.7%

Source: SEMI ( www.semi.org ), January 2018