Odyssey Technical Solutions named exclusive distributor for Comet Capacitors in the Americas

Odyssey Technical Solutions today announced that they have reached agreement with COMET PCT (Plasma Control Technologies) division, located in San Jose, CA. with headquarters in Switzerland, to stock and exclusively distribute the COMET vacuum capacitor line of components for North, Central and South America.

COMET VP of Sales Conor O’Mahony explained “We are always looking to expand our reach in the marketplace, enhance the service and support we provide to our customers, and further speed the delivery of our products. Odyssey is a company that knows the industries and customers using our capacitors. Odyssey has the relationships with end users of our products, an ability to test them, and a system to ship them quickly to the customer. This will be a win/win for us both and for the industries we serve”.

Odyssey will maintain inventory to accommodate historical and projected usage of fixed and variable vacuum capacitors, with a flexible supply chain model for quick turnaround as needs dictate. COMET is known worldwide for the finest quality vacuum capacitor, un-surpassed reliability and the best MTBF in the industry.

President of Odyssey Jim Plourde said “When the opportunity presented itself to distribute the COMET vacuum capacitors, who we have used in our repairs the last 17 years, we knew that it was a natural fit for Odyssey. I know that we will do a great job for COMET and more importantly for the customers, who more than ever need quick turnaround for critical components.”

