ON Semiconductor and ConvenientPower Systems announce strategic collaboration in automotive wireless charging

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) has announced a strategic collaboration with ConvenientPower Systems (CPS) whereby CPS will design, develop and market in-vehicle wireless charging solutions using ON Semiconductor’s NCV6500 application dedicated, power management controller.

The combined initiative is based around a single architecture that is scalable for multiple devices and coils to 15 W. A novel and patented technique for Foreign Object Detection (FOD) ensures safe operation, while the broad charging field provides a true “drop-and-charge” experience for users.

ON Semiconductor’s NCV6500 power management controller provides the essential building block for inductive charging that is compliant with both Qi and PMA standards. Operating from a single 5 V supply, the NCV6500 includes five differential and single-ended operational amplifiers, as well as two comparators with hysteresis and deglitch.

Based upon full NMOS H-bridge drivers, the NCV6500 has on-chip clock generation, including phase shifting and duty cycle control. The device also incorporates significant and important protection features such as coil voltage sense, bridge current sense, and over voltage and over current protection.

Commenting on the announcement, Majid Kafi, Senior Director and General Manager of System Power Solutions at ON Semiconductor, said: “ON Semiconductor has invested heavily in wireless charging, especially in multi-protocol solutions around the 15 W sweet spot within this market. Through this collaboration with CPS we will merge our significant energy efficiency expertise and strength in ASICs with CPS’s system knowledge to provide a total solution that is very firmly focused on meeting the exacting needs of the automotive sector. More than just an ASIC, our solution will combine best-in-class FOD, authentication and firmware support.”

“Integration of in-vehicle wireless power requires a proven track record of technology innovation and safety performance,” said Camille Tang, President, ConvenientPower Systems. “We are delighted that together with ON Semiconductor’s leadership in chip technology, production and distribution, we accelerate further integration and optimization of automotive wireless charging platform performance.”

Combined coil module (Qi) simulation and preliminary sampling, as well as a comprehensive evaluation board, are expected to be available from January 2018 to further simplify the rapid development of wireless charging applications.

A demonstration of the NCV6500 wireless charging technology will be available at ON Semiconductor’s demo room (Venetian 3302) at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, January 9–12 in Las Vegas, NV.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Surprising changes in semiconductor equipment market share in 2017
SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending
Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

RECENT ARTICLES

ON Semiconductor and ConvenientPower Systems announce strategic collaboration in automotive wireless charging
Arrow completes acquisition of eInfochips
Solid-state physics offers insights into dielectric properties of biomaterials
Semtech appoints Chris Chang to executive management team
Record number of OLED TVs shipped before the holidays

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

ON Semiconductor and ConvenientPower Systems announce strategic collaboration in automotive wireless charging
Arrow completes acquisition of eInfochips
Semtech appoints Chris Chang to executive management team
STMicroelectronics selects GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX to extend its FD-SOI platform

PACKAGING ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics selects GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX to extend its FD-SOI platform
Micron and Intel announce update to NAND memory joint development program
SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain
Odyssey Technical Solutions named exclusive distributor for Comet Capacitors in the Americas

MEMS ARTICLES

Semtech enables IoT of the future with next generation LoRa platform
SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain
ON Semiconductor joins CharIN Ecosystems in development of electric mobility standards
NRL improves optical efficiency in nanophotonic devices

LEDS ARTICLES

Record number of OLED TVs shipped before the holidays
SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain
IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018
LEDs took half a billion tons of carbon dioxide from the sky in 2017

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Semtech appoints Chris Chang to executive management team
Record number of OLED TVs shipped before the holidays
IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018
New Vivid Color HDR technology, for thinner, brighter, more colorful experience

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....