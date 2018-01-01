ON Semiconductor joins CharIN Ecosystems in development of electric mobility standards

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) has joined the global Charging Interface Initiative e.V. (CharIN) ecosystem with the goals of promoting standards for charging systems in electric vehicles (EV), creating requirements for the evolution of EV charging systems and developing a certification system for manufacturers to implement charging systems into their products.

ON Semiconductor has all the core technologies for vehicle electrification, particularly the company’s extensive automotive qualified power management portfolio including: IGBTs, high voltage gate drivers, super junction rectifiers, high voltage MOSFETs, high voltage DC-DC converters, as well as Wide Band Gap (WBG) devices in Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) for next generation solutions. Beyond silicon development, investments in advanced packaging include: high power modules, single/dual sided cooled and dual sided direct cooled packages. With sensing, communication and analog solutions, ON Semiconductor has nearly all the components for current and future EV charging infrastructure needs.

“At ON Semiconductor, our core business is Power Management, and we support virtually every requirement with products that range from low drop-out regulators, to switched mode power supplies to sophisticated power management ICs (PMICs), positioning the company as an unrivaled supplier of power solutions for the rapidly emerging EV and hybrid electric vehicle market,” said Ali Husain, senior manager, power conversion and motor control solutions at ON Semiconductor. “We are seeing a ramp-up of our IGBT modules and FETs for electric vehicle charger designs. We expect next generation semiconductor materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride to drive improving power density and efficiency. We look forward to bringing this expertise to the CharIN ecosystem and collaborating with other industry leaders to create a Combined Charging System and supporting the continued evolution of EV charging infrastructure.”

As automotive manufacturers turn to next generation semiconductor materials to improve power density and efficiency in hybrid and electric vehicles, ON Semiconductor’s 1200V silicon carbide power devices and 650V gallium nitride power devices provide market leading solutions. These solutions provide higher power efficiency and power density while keeping weight to a minimum.

“We are excited to have ON Semiconductor collaboration in our efforts,” said Claas Bracklo, chairman of CharIN e.V. “Their broad portfolio of power, analog and communication silicon products, system design expertise, and relationships with leading companies in both the automotive and industrial markets complement and supplement the already-strong CharIN roster of members and partners.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Surprising changes in semiconductor equipment market share in 2017
SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending
Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

RECENT ARTICLES

ON Semiconductor joins CharIN Ecosystems in development of electric mobility standards
NRL improves optical efficiency in nanophotonic devices
Xilinx appoints Victor Peng as president and CEO
APAC tops the global RF power semiconductor devices market
Nine SEMI Standards committee members recognized at SEMICON Japan for outstanding contributions

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

NRL improves optical efficiency in nanophotonic devices
Xilinx appoints Victor Peng as president and CEO
APAC tops the global RF power semiconductor devices market
Nine SEMI Standards committee members recognized at SEMICON Japan for outstanding contributions

PACKAGING ARTICLES

IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018
Nordson Corporation acquires Sonoscan
Fabless IC company sales top $100B for first time ever
SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending

MEMS ARTICLES

ON Semiconductor joins CharIN Ecosystems in development of electric mobility standards
NRL improves optical efficiency in nanophotonic devices
Nine SEMI Standards committee members recognized at SEMICON Japan for outstanding contributions
IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018

LEDS ARTICLES

IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018
LEDs took half a billion tons of carbon dioxide from the sky in 2017
Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
AMEC wins injunction in patent infringement dispute with Veeco

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018
New Vivid Color HDR technology, for thinner, brighter, more colorful experience
Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....