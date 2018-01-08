Peregrine Semiconductor is now pSemi

Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation today announces its corporate name change to pSemi™ Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration. The name change coincides with two major milestones—the company’s 30-year anniversary of RF-CMOS innovation and the shipment of its 4 billionth chip. pSemi will serve as Murata’s semiconductor arm and is tasked with growing rapidly to support its expanding product portfolio and the hiring of engineers and professionals globally.

The new name is derived from Peregrine Semiconductor and reflects its proud 30-year history. pSemi will have the same experienced semiconductor team at the helm, but it will have a broader scope and an expanded product portfolio. Building on its strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi’s product portfolio will span power management, connected sensors, optical transceivers, antenna tuning and RF frontends.

“We’ve challenged the pSemi team to broaden their scope, increase their intellectual property (IP) portfolio and grow on a global scale to support more semiconductor innovations,” says Norio Nakajima, senior executive vice president, module business unit at Murata. “As a Murata company, pSemi will leverage the breadth of Murata’s manufacturing and technology leadership, while maintaining a level of autonomy that accelerates its path to semiconductor integration. pSemi will serve as the hub for Murata’s semiconductor activities, and we are investing in its aggressive growth strategy to fuel our move into more advanced and intelligent modules.”

Under the new name, pSemi celebrates its 30-year anniversary of RF-CMOS semiconductor technology innovation and the shipment of its 4 billionth chip. The 4 billionth chip was shipped in an order to Samsung. In Jan. 1988, the company’s founders published a research paper that served as the foundation for Peregrine’s UltraCMOS® technology platform. This paper was the first of many semiconductor technology innovations the company would build upon over its history.

“As pSemi celebrates these significant milestones, we reflect on the company’s history,” says Stefan Wolff, CEO of pSemi. “Over a span of three decades, many industry firsts were achieved, such as CMOS switches, SOI power amplifiers and mmWave beamforming. Our patent portfolio continues to grow and is now ranked as one of the technology world’s most valuable patent portfolios, and finally, we became a Murata company. The launch of pSemi is the next chapter in this company’s history. I am grateful to Murata for selecting us for this important growth strategy, and I am honored to lead this incredible team forward. With pSemi, we are building the ‘dream team’ of engineers, and we need more talented people to join us.”

With the new name, pSemi also launches a new logo and company website. The name change is effective immediately and will be rolled out across new products. Legacy Peregrine Semiconductor products will remain branded under the Peregrine Semiconductor name and logo and will be supported by the same sales teams, distributors and applications engineers.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Nanostructured gate dielectric boosts stability of organic thin-film transistors
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 22.2% in 2017; Samsung takes over No. 1 position
Process Watch: The (automotive) problem with semiconductors
Surprising changes in semiconductor equipment market share in 2017
SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending
Industry enters the age of WOW

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Peregrine Semiconductor is now pSemi
Everspin begins 40nm STT-MRAM volume production
ASML announces appointment of new CFO to the Board of Management
Littelfuse completes acquisition of IXYS Corporation

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Peregrine Semiconductor is now pSemi
ASML announces appointment of new CFO to the Board of Management
Littelfuse completes acquisition of IXYS Corporation

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Everspin begins 40nm STT-MRAM volume production
ASML announces appointment of new CFO to the Board of Management
Worldwide PC shipments declined 2% in 4Q17 and 2.8% for the year

MEMS ARTICLES

Worldwide PC shipments declined 2% in 4Q17 and 2.8% for the year
UMC files patent infringement lawsuit against Micron
Luc Van den hove to receive SEMI Sales and Marketing Excellence Award
Boston Semi Equipment receives multisystem order for Zeus pressure MEMS test handler

LEDS ARTICLES

Researchers propose new gas-solid reaction for high-speed perovskite photodetector
Expanded SiC Schottky diode line from Littelfuse reduces switching losses, increases efficiency and robustness
Extremely bright and fast light emission
Record number of OLED TVs shipped before the holidays

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

2018 will see first uses of 8K resolution display
Nanostructured gate dielectric boosts stability of organic thin-film transistors
Advancing the path to organic electronics beyond cell phone screens
Worldwide PC shipments declined 2% in 4Q17 and 2.8% for the year

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....