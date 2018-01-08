Researchers use sound waves to advance optical communication

Illinois researchers have demonstrated that sound waves can be used to produce ultraminiature optical diodes that are tiny enough to fit onto a computer chip. These devices, called optical isolators, may help solve major data capacity and system size challenges for photonic integrated circuits, the light-based equivalent of electronic circuits, which are used for computing and communications.

Isolators are nonreciprocal or “one-way” devices similar to electronic diodes. They protect laser sources from back reflections and are necessary for routing light signals around optical networks. Today, the dominant technology for producing such nonreciprocal devices requires materials that change their optical properties in response to magnetic fields, the researchers said.

“There are several problems with using magnetically responsive materials to achieve the one-way flow of light in a photonic chip,” said mechanical science and engineering professor and co-author of the study Gaurav Bahl. “First, industry simply does not have good capability to place compact magnets on a chip. But more importantly, the necessary materials are not yet available in photonics foundries. That is why industry desperately needs a better approach that uses only conventional materials and avoids magnetic fields altogether.”

In a study published in the journal Nature Photonics, the researchers explain how they use the minuscule coupling between light and sound to provide a unique solution that enables nonreciprocal devices with nearly any photonic material.

However, the physical size of the device and the availability of materials are not the only problems with the current state of the art, the researchers said.

“Laboratory attempts at producing compact magnetic optical isolators have always been plagued by large optical loss,” said graduate student and lead author Benjamin Sohn. “The photonics industry cannot afford this material-related loss and also needs a solution that provides enough bandwidth to be comparable to the traditional magnetic technique. Until now, there has been no magnetless approach that is competitive.”

The new device is only 200 by 100 microns in size – about 10,000 times smaller than a centimeter squared – and made of aluminum nitride, a transparent material that transmits light and is compatible with photonics foundries. “Sound waves are produced in a way similar to a piezoelectric speaker, using tiny electrodes written directly onto the aluminum nitride with an electron beam. It is these sound waves that compel light within the device to travel only in one direction. This is the first time that a magnetless isolator has surpassed gigahertz bandwidth,” Sohn said.

The researchers are looking for ways to increase bandwidth or data capacity of these isolators and are confident that they can overcome this hurdle. Once perfected, they envision transformative applications in photonic communication systems, gyroscopes, GPS systems, atomic timekeeping and data centers.

“Data centers handle enormous amounts of internet data traffic and consume large amounts of power for networking and for keeping the servers cool,” Bahl said. “Light-based communication is desirable because it produces much less heat, meaning that much less energy can be spent on server cooling while transmitting a lot more data per second.”

Aside from the technological potential, the researchers can’t help but be mesmerized by the fundamental science behind this advancement.

“In everyday life, we don’t see the interactions of light with sound,” Bahl said. “Light can pass through a transparent pane of glass without doing anything strange. Our field of research has found that light and sound do, in fact, interact in a very subtle way. If you apply the right engineering principles, you can shake a transparent material in just the right way to enhance these effects and solve this major scientific challenge. It seems almost magical.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to grow 7.5% in 2018
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Nanostructured gate dielectric boosts stability of organic thin-film transistors
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 22.2% in 2017; Samsung takes over No. 1 position
Process Watch: The (automotive) problem with semiconductors
Surprising changes in semiconductor equipment market share in 2017

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Researchers use sound waves to advance optical communication
Micron launches industry's first enterprise SATA solid state drives built on 64-layer 3D NAND technology
Applied Materials appoints Scott McGregor to Board of Directors
Intermolecular and SITRI expand alliance to accelerate development of advanced memory technologies for the China market
Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to grow 7.5% in 2018

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Applied Materials appoints Scott McGregor to Board of Directors
Intermolecular and SITRI expand alliance to accelerate development of advanced memory technologies for the China market
Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to grow 7.5% in 2018
New metal-semiconductor interface for brain-inspired computing

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Micron launches industry's first enterprise SATA solid state drives built on 64-layer 3D NAND technology
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Everspin begins 40nm STT-MRAM volume production

MEMS ARTICLES

Researchers use sound waves to advance optical communication
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Ultra-thin memory storage device paves way for more powerful computing
2018FLEX highlights opportunities, advances in flexible hybrid electronics

LEDS ARTICLES

Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Researchers propose new gas-solid reaction for high-speed perovskite photodetector
Expanded SiC Schottky diode line from Littelfuse reduces switching losses, increases efficiency and robustness
Extremely bright and fast light emission

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

3D-Micromac, TDMDA, and MOS Technology host International Laser and Coating Symposium 2018
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
LCD TV panel demand expected to go through a correction in first quarter of 2018
2018FLEX highlights opportunities, advances in flexible hybrid electronics

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....