SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain

After several years of close partnership, SEMI and the Fab Owners Association (FOA) have fully integrated. Driving manufacturing efficiencies remains the overriding purpose of the FOA – where the “A” now stands for “Alliance.”  With FOA’s integration with SEMI, the association will leverage SEMI’s global infrastructure and connections to over 2,000 members around the world to extend its platforms for collaborative networking and benchmarking manufacturing operations.

“FOA members operate some of the most innovative and efficient fabrication facilities and are hotbeds for new optimization methodologies in integrated circuit and micro-electromechanical production,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “The integration of FOA with SEMI brings together firsthand understanding of manufacturing challenges so we can help all SEMI members achieve higher operating efficiency.”

With integration complete, FOA is managed as a Special Interest Group (SIG) within SEMI. FOA member companies will become full SEMI members, with FOA continuing to expand its global membership through SEMI’s global network, while maintaining its unique community.

Established in 2004, FOA brings to SEMI a focus on addressing common semiconductor operations and manufacturing issues. The full integration comes after more than a year in which the organizations operated under an Association Management Agreement where SEMI provided FOA association services and deepened its association with FOA. SEMI-FOA will continue to focus on manufacturing efficiency, including the group’s popular benchmark activities, to enable best practices among FOA members.

“FOA members manufacture a wide variety of complex devices, many of which make up the applications we see in some of the most advanced automotive systems, medical devices, Smart Manufacturing and general IoT,” said Dale Miller, member of the FOA Executive Director, and Senior Director, Fab 9 Semiconductor Manufacturing Operations at GLOBALFOUNDRIES. “Given the strong growth in these applications, FOA members must keep the fabs humming at full capacity while always pursuing higher yield and lower cost. To help maintain this momentum, FOA will continue to enable members to collaborate on best practices and benchmarking while focusing on key issues such as cycle-time, yield and tool performance.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Surprising changes in semiconductor equipment market share in 2017
SEMI data projects new highs in fab equipment spending
Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

RECENT ARTICLES

Semtech enables IoT of the future with next generation LoRa platform
Micron and Intel announce update to NAND memory joint development program
Room-temperature multiferroic thin films and their properties
SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain
Leveraging Baseline Checks for Robust Reliability Verification

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Semtech enables IoT of the future with next generation LoRa platform
Micron and Intel announce update to NAND memory joint development program
Room-temperature multiferroic thin films and their properties
SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Micron and Intel announce update to NAND memory joint development program
SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain
Odyssey Technical Solutions named exclusive distributor for Comet Capacitors in the Americas
IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018

MEMS ARTICLES

Semtech enables IoT of the future with next generation LoRa platform
SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain
ON Semiconductor joins CharIN Ecosystems in development of electric mobility standards
NRL improves optical efficiency in nanophotonic devices

LEDS ARTICLES

SEMI and Fab Owners Association strengthen supply chain
IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018
LEDs took half a billion tons of carbon dioxide from the sky in 2017
Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

IHS Markit identifies the top eight technology trends for 2018
New Vivid Color HDR technology, for thinner, brighter, more colorful experience
Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....