Semtech appoints Chris Chang to executive management team

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTC), a supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced Chris Chang has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Business Development. In this newly-created role, he is leading corporate marketing, driving strategic growth initiatives and overseeing China operations.

Prior to joining Semtech, Mr. Chang was Chief Executive Officer at Alien Technology Corporation, a global leader in RFID technology. As CEO, he successfully executed a turnaround in the company’s financial performance, drove double digit revenue growth and profitability while simultaneously achieving historical sales records by accelerating expansion in the U.S., China, and Europe markets. Mr. Chang has also held key executive positions in sales and finance functions at other prominent high technology corporations including Marvell, AMD, Silicon Graphics, and Eastman Kodak.

“With Chris’ extensive expertise in marketing and business development, he will drive Semtech’s growth as we develop new products and establish new markets,” said Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech’s President and CEO. “Chris shares our values and our focus on innovation, and has shown to be an extraordinary leader throughout his career.”

“Joining Semtech is an honor and I look forward to working with our global team to further grow and expand our markets,” said Chris Chang, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Business Development at Semtech. “I have always admired Semtech’s outstanding business achievements and superior corporate culture and will use my industry expertise to help contribute to the Company’s continued success and market leadership.”