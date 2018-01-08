SiFive welcomes former Intel corporate VP to executive team

“SiFive is leading the disruption of the semiconductor industry with effective implementation of the RISC-V instruction set architecture,” said Shenoy. “I’m thrilled to be a part of this revolution, leading the charge on a new architecture and changing the way the industry does hardware design.”

Shenoy brings more than 30 years of technology experience to SiFive, holding 16 patents in microprocessor design, and working on or leading notable projects including the Intel PentiumTM 4 generation of microprocessors, highly integrated multi-core Intel XeonTM microprocessors for datacenter and enterprise servers,and the family of massively parallel Intel Xeon PhiTM microprocessors. During his time at Intel, Shenoy led silicon development teams consisting of several thousand engineers across the world, helping to bring products successfully to market. He also drove collaborative programs with major EDA vendors. Sunil was promoted to Corporate VP at Intel in 2010. In 2013 he joined the Intel management committee reporting to the CEO.

“We’re excited to bring in Sunil to help SiFive support the growth of RISC-V and meet rising demands of the industry,” said Naveed Sherwani, SiFive CEO. “His experience in leading large processor design teams that generated multiple market-leading products will help us advance SiFive’s Core IP and processors for expanding market segments, and expand our position in the marketplace.”

Sunil has a master’s degree in computer engineering from Syracuse University, a master’s degree in business administration from University of Oregon and recently has completed extensive graduate studies in computer science.