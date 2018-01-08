SkyWater Technology Foundry appoints Steve Wold as Chief Financial Officer

SkyWater Technology Foundry, the industry’s most advanced U.S.-based and U.S.-owned trusted foundry, announced today that it has appointed Steve Wold as Chief Financial Officer. Steve has more than 25 years of leadership experience, holding a variety of senior corporate finance roles. He brings a rich background to the company in capital markets, including equity, corporate financing and recapitalizations, and risk management. Steve succeeds Bart Zibrowski, who will move on to the role of Vice-Chairman for the company.

“As we complete our foundry transformation in 2018, I am delighted to welcome Steve Wold to SkyWater as our new CFO,” said Thomas Sonderman, President, SkyWater Technology Foundry. “With his background in high-performance growth organizations, Steve is ideally suited to help us deliver on our long-term vision. I’d also like to thank Bart Zibrowski for the tremendous job he did in putting a strong foundation in place for our finance organization over the last year as we created the company.” 

Steve comes to SkyWater Technology Foundry after most recently serving as a key member of the leadership team of Arctic Cat Inc. (formerly ACAT – NASDAQ), where he was instrumental in completing the sale of the company to Textron Inc. in 2017. Prior to that, he was at Orbital ATK (OA – NYSE) for 18 years, where he was focused on transforming processes, change management, and driving operational efficiencies, as the company grew from approximately $1 billion to over $5 billion in revenue. Steve began his career as a CPA with Deloitte Audit and Assurance for over 7 years, where he focused on providing services to both publicly traded and privately held manufacturing entities. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of North Dakota, and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Minnesota Society of CPAs. 

SkyWater is a U.S.-based technology foundry, specializing in the development and manufacturing of a wide variety of differentiated semiconductor manufacturing solutions.

