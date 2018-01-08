STMicroelectronics selects GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX to extend its FD-SOI platform

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) today announced that ST has selected GF’s 22nm FD-SOI (22FDX) technology platform to support its next-generation of processor solutions for industrial and consumer applications.

After deploying the industry’s first 28nm FD-SOI technology platform, ST is extending its commitment and roadmap by adopting GF’s production-ready 22FDX process and ecosystem to deliver second-generation FD-SOI solutions for the intelligent systems of tomorrow.

“FD-SOI is ideally suited for cost-sensitive applications requiring significant processing and connectivity capabilities at lower power consumption,” said Joël Hartmann, Executive Vice President, Digital Front-End Manufacturing and Technology, STMicroelectronics. “The cost-effective performance and best-in-class energy efficiency benefits of GF’s 22FDX platform, coupled with ST’s extensive design experience and IP base in FD-SOI, will enable our customers with unparalleled value for power, performance and cost. We are relying on GF’s Dresden site for manufacturing products using this technology.”

“ST has established a strong track record with FD-SOI technology,” said Alain Mutricy, senior vice president of product management at GF. “The addition of GF’s 22FDX platform, coupled with ST’s long history of pioneering new technologies and products, will enable the two companies to deliver differentiated FD-SOI products at the 22nm node.”

As a complementary path to FinFETs, GF’s versatile FDX platform offers the ability to integrate digital, analog, and RF functions onto a single chip, which allows customers to design intelligent and fully-integrated system solutions. The technology is uniquely suited for chips that require performance on demand and energy efficiency at the lowest solution cost, making it ideal for a broad range of applications, from intelligent clients and wireless connectivity to artificial intelligence and smart vehicles.

