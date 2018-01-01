Surprising changes in semiconductor equipment market share in 2017

Through three quarters of calendar year 2017, market shares of top semiconductor equipment manufacturers indicate large gains by Tokyo Electron and Lam Research, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, a New Tripoli-based market research company.

The chart below shows shares for the entire year of 2016 and for the first three quarters of 2017. Market shares are for equipment only, excluding service and spare parts, and have been converted for revenues of foreign companies to U.S. dollars on a quarterly exchange rate.

equipment shares

Market leader Applied Materials lost 1.3 share points, dropping from 28.2% in 2016 to 26.9% YTD (year to date). Gaining share are Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL), which gained 2.4 share points while rising from 17.0% in 2016 to 19.4% in 2017 YTD. Lam Research gained 1.6 share points and growing from a 19.0% share in 2016 to a 20.6% share in 2017 YTD.

On a competitive basis, Applied Materials competes against both competitors in conductor and dielectric etch equipment and in deposition equipment (atomic layer deposition [ALD] and non-tube low pressure chemical vapor deposition [LPCVD]). TEL also competes against Screen Semiconductor Solutions, which dropped 1.4 share points, in photoresist track and wet clean equipment.

According to SEMI, the industry consortium, semiconductor equipment grew 41% in 2017.

