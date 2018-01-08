A billion devices from SiTime empower self-driving cars, mobile phones, and everything in between

SiTime Corporation, a developer of MEMS timing devices, announced today that it has shipped cumulatively over 1 billion timing devices.

“SiTime is redefining timing technology, and we’ve only just begun our journey,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO of SiTime. “SiTime is uniquely focused on solving the most difficult timing problems for the electronics industry. That is why customers are using our timing products in self-driving cars, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence systems, and 5G infrastructure. We believe that our timing components will be the device of choice for the next few decades.”

A timing device plays a critical role in most electronic systems. When timing fails, mobile phones miss calls, GPS navigation systems send drivers down the wrong streets, and financial transactions are not completed. SiTime products help prevent events like these from happening. Devices such as mobile phones, fitness trackers, and tablets rely on the small size and low power consumption of SiTime products. Mission-critical electronics such as space rockets, self-driving vehicles, and earthquake detection systems rely on the reliability and precision of the company’s solutions.

The market for all timing devices is $6 billion, and SiTime supplies 90% of the MEMS timing components sold.

“The performance and reliability of MEMS timing have improved dramatically over the past 10 years, making it a superior alternative to legacy technologies such as quartz for many applications,” said Jérémie Bouchaud, senior director of MEMS and sensors at IHS Markit, a global business information provider. “The use of oscillators in end products, as revealed by IHS Markit teardowns, is a great validation of MEMS timing as an established technology.”

SiTime first began operations in 2005 with the goal of transforming the timing industry. Today, the company has over 60 product families, which have garnered multiple industry awards and are being used across every major electronics segment. Even in challenging environments, with shock, vibration, extreme temperatures, and heavy airflow, SiTime products continue to exhibit excellent performance. This makes the company’s timing solutions ideal for automotive, telecommunications, networking, and industrial IoT applications.

“SiTime has made impressive growth in the timing market with its strong portfolio,” said Jean-Christophe Eloy, CEO of analyst firm Yole Développement. “Their devices are gaining market share in today’s and tomorrow’s growing markets: wearables, IoT, networking, storage, and telecom. Thanks to the dedication and expertise of its teams, SiTime has made the law of semiconductors come true once again: silicon technology always wins in the end.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

First Trump State of the Union address: How it stacks up against SEMI public policy priorities
Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares
Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
Smart manufacturing fuels digital transformation: Takeaways from SEMI Member Forum
Turbulent times ahead for trade
Year End Wow!
Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to grow 7.5% in 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

A billion devices from SiTime empower self-driving cars, mobile phones, and everything in between
Biosensors will be inexpensive, do more, go everywhere
Entegris' strong fourth-quarter caps record year
MACOM and STMicroelectronics to bring GaN on silicon to mainstream RF markets and applications
First Trump State of the Union address: How it stacks up against SEMI public policy priorities

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

MACOM and STMicroelectronics to bring GaN on silicon to mainstream RF markets and applications
First Trump State of the Union address: How it stacks up against SEMI public policy priorities
Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares
ON Semiconductor names 2017 Distribution Partner Award winners

PACKAGING ARTICLES

First Trump State of the Union address: How it stacks up against SEMI public policy priorities
Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares
ON Semiconductor names 2017 Distribution Partner Award winners
SK Hynix ramps up enterprise SSDs with its 72-layer 512Gb 3D NAND flash

MEMS ARTICLES

A billion devices from SiTime empower self-driving cars, mobile phones, and everything in between
Biosensors will be inexpensive, do more, go everywhere
MACOM and STMicroelectronics to bring GaN on silicon to mainstream RF markets and applications
Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares

LEDS ARTICLES

Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
A crystal method
Seoul Semiconductor achieves $1.04B record annual revenues for fiscal year 2017
Sino IP office rules in favor of AMEC by rendering Veeco Instruments' susceptorless reactor patent invalid

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
New, safe zinc oxide quantum dots
MicroLED displays: the patent landscape reflects the dynamism of the sector
Kateeva appoints Marc Haugen as Chief Operating Officer

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....