A new radiation detector made from graphene

Graphene is a remarkable material: light, strong, transparent and electrically conductive. It can also convert heat to electricity. Researchers have recently exploited this thermoelectric property to create a new kind of radiation detector.

Classified as a bolometer, the new device has a fast response time and, unlike most other bolometers, works over a wide range of temperatures. With a simple design and relatively low cost, this device could be scaled up, enabling a wide range of commercial applications. Researchers describe a graphene-based radiation detector this week in Applied Physics Letters, from AIP Publishing.

The discovery of graphene in 2004 was anticipated to herald a whole new type of technology. “But unfortunately, there are some strong fundamental limitations for this material,” said Grigory Skoblin of Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden. “Nowadays, the real industrial applications of graphene are quite limited.”

Graphene — composed of single sheets of carbon atoms that form a flat, hexagonal lattice structure — has been used mainly for its mechanical properties.

“But our device shows that more fundamental properties can be used in actual applications,” Skoblin said. The new bolometer is based on graphene’s thermoelectric properties. Radiation heats part of the device, inducing electrons to move. The displaced electrons generate an electric field, which creates a voltage difference across the device. The change in voltage thus provides an essentially direct measurement of the radiation.

Other devices rely on the generation of electrical current or resistance change by incoming radiation. But measuring changes in current or resistance requires an external power source to generate an initial current. The mechanism is much simpler than in other bolometers, according to Skoblin.

The piece of graphene in the new bolometer is small, so it’s one of the fastest bolometers because it heats up and responds quickly. Furthermore, the device remains sensitive to radiation at temperatures up to 200 degrees Celsius. Conventional bolometers typically work only at cryogenic temperatures.

Other researchers have previously made graphene bolometers, with better properties than this new device, but these models contain a double layer of graphene, making them more difficult to scale, Skoblin said.

Another advantage of the new device is its coating. The researchers previously developed a method to coat graphene with a dielectric polymer called Parylene, which offers a good balance of performance and scalability. You can get better performance by coating with hexagonal boron nitride, Skoblin said, but it’s hard to acquire and the coating techniques are difficult to scale up. Other studies suggest that a bolometer with hexagonal boron nitride coating would be less efficient.

The prototype bolometer works only with microwave radiation at 94 gigahertz, but future designs will widen the frequency range. Next, the researchers plan to make the device using chemical vapor deposition to grow larger pieces of graphene, paving the way for mass production.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares
Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
Smart manufacturing fuels digital transformation: Takeaways from SEMI Member Forum
Turbulent times ahead for trade
Year End Wow!
Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to grow 7.5% in 2018
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares
ON Semiconductor names 2017 Distribution Partner Award winners
Tiny but mighty: smallest amplifiers deliver high performance for challenging system designs
A new radiation detector made from graphene
The dawn of gallium oxide microelectronics

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares
ON Semiconductor names 2017 Distribution Partner Award winners
A new radiation detector made from graphene
The dawn of gallium oxide microelectronics

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares
ON Semiconductor names 2017 Distribution Partner Award winners
SK Hynix ramps up enterprise SSDs with its 72-layer 512Gb 3D NAND flash
Nordson MARCH MesoSPHERE Plasma Systems enable very high throughput processing for 3D and wafer-level package assembly

MEMS ARTICLES

Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares
Tiny but mighty: smallest amplifiers deliver high performance for challenging system designs
Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
Measuring the temperature of two-dimensional materials at the atomic level

LEDS ARTICLES

Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
A crystal method
Seoul Semiconductor achieves $1.04B record annual revenues for fiscal year 2017
Sino IP office rules in favor of AMEC by rendering Veeco Instruments' susceptorless reactor patent invalid

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
New, safe zinc oxide quantum dots
MicroLED displays: the patent landscape reflects the dynamism of the sector
Kateeva appoints Marc Haugen as Chief Operating Officer

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....