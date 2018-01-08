Applied Materials named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 2018

Applied Materials, Inc. announced today that it has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, on its 2018 list as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

“Ethical business conduct at Applied Materials extends far beyond a set of rules or policies; it is engrained in our values and reflected in the actions of our employees every day,” said Steve Adams, vice president, Litigation, Protection and Compliance at Applied Materials. “I want to thank everyone throughout the company for maintaining responsibility and integrity in all our business and community interactions.”

Applied Materials has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for seven consecutive years. It is one of only six honorees in the Electronics & Semiconductors category.

“I congratulate everyone at Applied Materials for again being recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Ethisphere’s CEO, Timothy Erblich. “Amidst a rapidly changing technology industry, it is encouraging to see companies like Applied that remain true to their values and continually raise the bar for responsible corporate citizenship.”

This year, Ethisphere recognized 135 companies, spanning 23 countries and 57 industries. These honorees each demonstrated record levels of involvement with their stakeholders and their communities. Listed companies make it a priority to measure and improve corporate culture around ethical practices, to lead authentically and to commit to transparency, diversity and inclusion.

The World’s Most Ethical Companies list is based upon the Ethics Quotient framework, which quantitatively measures a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. Scores are generated in five categories: ethics and compliance program; corporate citizenship and responsibility; culture of ethics; governance; and leadership, innovation and reputation.

The full list of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.