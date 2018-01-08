ASML increases its dominance of semiconductor lithography market in 2017

ASML’s dominance in the semiconductor equipment market continued in 2017, according to the report “Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues,” recently published by The Information Network (www.theinformationnet.com), a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.

ASML’s led the semiconductor lithography equipment market for its 12th straight year, with a market share of more than 60% for system sales. The company led the market in revenue share for its 16th straight year, achieving a share of more than 85% in 2017.

ASML is also the only supplier of EUV lithography systems, which cost over $100 million. Intel, Samsung Electronics, TSMC, and Globalfoundries are planning on introducing EUV at the 7nm technology node to reduce multi-patterning process steps required of immersion DUV lithography as dimensions approach 7nm. The replacement of immersion DUV by EUV will dramatically reduce deposition, etch, and metrology step, impacting equipment suppliers.